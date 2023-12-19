Kelly Clarkson and Fantasia Barrino Both 'Hate' Watching Themselves on Old Episodes of 'American Idol'
When Fantasia Barrino made an appearance on the Monday, December 18, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singers didn't hesitate to discuss their shared experience of winning American Idol — but when it comes to looking back at their performances, they both agreed some things are better left unseen!
"I'm just curious, I was forced to ... Have you ever seen you on Idol? Do you ever watch yourself on Idol?" Kelly Clarkson, 41, asked.
"I do," The Color Purple star, 39, admitted. "You know, a good glass of wine always sends me back, I kid you not. I don't know if you're like me, I hate watching myself with a passion."
"I hate watching myself," the talk show host agreed.
"But if I've had a good glass of cab ..." Barrino continued with a smile.
"There's not enough wine in the world to [get me through it]," the mom-of-two joked. "Like literally I watched it, and I had to ... I feel like if I got through that, I could do anything. Anything!"
The ladies both started laughing and shared two enthusiastic high fives.
"I was like, I did that! And it was hard. I was tired," Clarkson noted of competing.
Another thing the vocalists have both battled is depression, though the mom-of-three's struggles resulted in a serious scare.
In a previous interview, Barrino explained that in 2010, she took countless sleeping pills and aspirin, explaining that though she didn't consider it a suicide attempt, she "just wanted the noise to stop."
It wasn't until a hospital nurse told her that she was "strong" and "a blessing" that she finally turned a corner.
"I left that hospital and said, ‘I’ll never do that again, because I have purpose,'" Barrino recalled. "I’m going to speak into every young person’s life and tell them, ‘Don’t you dare give up.’"
"I don’t care if there’s storms. I realized I have the spirit of an eagle," she declared. "They fly over storms."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meanwhile, Clarkson revealed earlier this year that she wasn't doing well after divorcing Brandon Blackstock, which is why she moved to New York City from Los Angeles.
"I was very depressed for the last three years — and maybe a little before that, if I'm being honest," she shared. "I think I really needed the change. I needed it for me and my family as well. My kids are thriving here. We're just doing so much better, and we needed a fresh start."