Kelly Clarkson Proudly Reveals She 'Doesn't Wear Spanx Anymore' After Impressive Weight Loss: 'Life Is Good'
Kelly Clarkson's wardrobe has undergone an overhaul!
On a recent episode of her eponymous talk show, the star revealed that after her weight loss, she no longer feels the need to use shapewear.
"In this building it’s so cold," the mom-of-two, 41, said of recording her series at New York City's Rockefeller Center. "I don’t even need to wear Spanx anymore. I just wear them for warmth like thermals."
"Let’s just give a high-five. I don’t have to wear Spanx anymore if I don’t want to," she humbly bragged of her figure after losing weight. "Whatever. Life is good."
As OK! reported, the American Idol alum's weight loss was a result of her going off of thyroid medication.
Nowadays, she manages her condition naturally thanks to what she learned in Steven R. Gundry's book The Plant Paradox.
"It's basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic. I know the industry loves the weight gone, but for me it wasn't [about] the weight," she explained. "For me, it was, 'I'm not on my medicine anymore.'"
The "Because of You" crooner acknowledged her new diet is "really expensive" to follow, noting, "I was poor growing up and there was no way my family could have afforded this."
Some people accused the star of taking popular weight loss drug Ozempic, though a source denied the accusations.
Clarkson's physique isn't the only thing that underwent a big change this year, as she also moved to Manhattan, something she decided on after finalizing her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
"I was very depressed for the last three years — and maybe a little before that, if I'm being honest. I think I really needed the change. I needed it for me and my family as well. My kids are thriving here. We're just doing so much better, and we needed a fresh start," she said of what inspired the switch.
One source claimed the talk show host is also ready to dive back into the world of romance.
"Her friends and colleagues are all itching to set her up and she’s excited to go on some dates," the source spilled to a news outlet. "Kelly’s not rushing into anything but there’s no way she’s going to sit around being single forever. She’s ready to smile again and get out there and have some fun."
The exes — who share two kids — had been in a legal battle for quite some time, but last month, the court ruled that Blackstock, 46, must pay her $2.6 million, as while acting as her manager, he made several business deals that allegedly went against their contact.
Blackstock appealed the decision.
