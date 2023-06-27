Kelly Clarkson Subtly Shades Carrie Underwood After Claiming She Was the First Artist to Bring Country Music to 'American Idol': 'You're Welcome!'

Kelly Clarkson knows she's the reason country artists were able to thrive on American Idol.

During the talk show host's Monday, June 26, appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Clarkson seemed to subtly throw shade Carrie Underwood's way after claiming her desire to sing country music on the first season of the hit competition show was why artists like the blonde beauty were able to make a name for themselves.