Kelly Clarkson Subtly Shades Carrie Underwood After Claiming She Was the First Artist to Bring Country Music to 'American Idol': 'You're Welcome!'
Kelly Clarkson knows she's the reason country artists were able to thrive on American Idol.
During the talk show host's Monday, June 26, appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Clarkson seemed to subtly throw shade Carrie Underwood's way after claiming her desire to sing country music on the first season of the hit competition show was why artists like the blonde beauty were able to make a name for themselves.
While explaining the executive producer of AI, Simon Fuller, was from England and admonished the contestants from performing the southern genre, the "Breakaway" singer explained, "When I won Idol, I kept begging for country week!"
"But they were a British owned company and did not understand country music," she noted before calling out the "Church Bells" singer: "You're welcome Carrie Underwood!"
Speculation of a feud between the multi-talented stars have driven the rumor mill wild for years. As OK! previously reported, last year, Underwood was allegedly less than thrilled when Clarkson dropped her Kellyoke EP the same week as her Denim and Rhinestones album.
"Kelly had to know it was coming out," an insider from the "Blown Away" singer's camp spilled. "Carrie is methodical and plans things years in advance, while Kelly is a fly-by-the-seat-of-her-pants girl."
"As the most successful winners of the show, they're very completive with each other!" the source explained of the dynamic between Underwood and The Kelly Clarkson Show star. "The constant comparisons drive them crazy."
There were also claims that Underwood was jealous of Clarkson's gig on The Voice. "Carrie was jealous Kelly got a coaching gig on The Voice that she thought should've been hers," an insider spilled. "And Kelly's always been jealous that Carrie's the bestselling idol to come out of Idol."
Clarkson directly addressed the ongoing speculation in a 2018 interview, making it clear she has not had enough interaction with the mother-of-two to have any beef with her. "We don't even know each other well enough to be enemies," she said.
The Sun reported that Underwood was jealous of Clarkson's role on The Voice.