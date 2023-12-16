Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Calls Out Staff Member for Posting Unedited Message to Her Instagram: 'Killing It'
Kelly Clarkson’s employee’s mistake didn’t bother her!
On Friday, December 15, the staff member, named Jake, shared a post on the talk show host’s Instagram to celebrate the American Idol alum’s Daytime Emmy wins.
“Hey Jake, do you mind getting this up for Kelly tonight?” the original post began, before the intended message read, “@daytimeemmys Thank you so much!!! I am so proud of my whole team for our wins tonight!! Thank you to all of the people that started this show with us and to all of those who joined us this season! Thank you to all of the guests and fans that take time out of their lives and schedules to come hang with us! We are beyond blessed, and grateful, and so thankful for our new family and friends at 30 Rock who have been so supportive of our new home ❤️.”
Jake’s mistake has since been deleted, however, Kelly referenced the hilarious incident in the comments section.
“And just a personal thank you and shout out to Jake for just simply killing it 😂😂😂😂 I have never laughed so hard!! We all love you, Jake ha!” she wrote.
Fans agreed with The Kelly Clarkson Show star and left supportive messages for the worker on the upload.
“Jake you forgot to delete the first sentence ❤️,” one user penned, while another joked, “I think Jake has some editing to do😂.”
A third added, “Jake is all of us,” as a fourth user wrote, “Thanks for getting this up, Jake. Social team don’t sleep ✊🏿💯.”
“I love this.. good job Jake. Please don’t edit the first sentence 😂,” one more fan noted.
As OK! previously reported, although Clarkson played off Jake’s small slip up, the popular talk show was accused of being a toxic work environment back in May.
Working for the show was allegedly so bad one staffer claimed they were so underpaid they were forced to take second jobs during their off hours and that the behind the scenes environment was mentally traumatic.
Another recalled repeatedly crying due to stress while on the job, noting they asked themselves, "‘Oh, my gosh, what am I doing? Why am I putting myself through this?’"
In response to these allegations, on May 12, a spokesperson for NBCUniversal released a statement claiming they are "committed to a safe and respectful work environment" and that they "take workplace complaints very seriously."
"To insinuate otherwise is untrue," the statement added. "When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate."
"The Kelly Clarkson Show strives to build a safe, respectful and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity," they concluded.