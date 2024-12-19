NEWS Kelly Clarkson 'Felt Single' While Married to Brandon Blackstock Before 2020 Divorce, Source Reveals: She 'Didn't Have a Partner' Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson finalized their divorce in March 2022.

Details about Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s former relationship are coming to light four years after their shocking split. According to a source, “As time went on in their marriage, Kelly didn’t feel like she had a partner.”

Source: MEGA 'Kelly was so grateful when she was granted primary custody of her children' in her divorce battle with Brandon Blackstock, said the source.

“Kelly felt single in a lot of ways even while she and Brandon were still married,” they added of the “Since U Been Gone” singer, 42, who filed for divorce from the producer in 2020. The confidante explained that the American Idol winner was always present for their daughter, River, 10, and son, Remington, 8, even when Blackstock, 48, wasn’t.

The TV personality apparently “attended school events for the kids by herself when other parents would attend with both the mom and the dad.” “Kelly was so grateful when she was granted primary custody of her children because they’re her whole world,” the source shared.

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson moved to New York with her kids after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

One year after the exes settled their divorce in 2022, the Grammy winner moved to New York with her youngsters for The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Kelly has no regrets since moving to New York, she loves her life there and the kids love it too,” the insider said. “She’s so grateful her show was renewed for a seventh season and she’s excited for what’s next.”

As OK! previously reported, despite the couple’s nasty split, another source claimed they are trying to create a healthier environment for their kids. "They’re being more amicable now and co-parenting with consideration," the insider shared. "They probably won’t be breaking bread, but they can see eye to eye about the kids and are generally pleasant to one another."

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2020 after seven years of marriage.

The successful daytime TV host’s life is now stable after their long legal battle, making it easier for her to forgive. "Kelly’s at a place in her life where she’s so happy and fulfilled," they explained. "There’s no reason to hang on to grudges and let herself be weighed down by bitterness."

The pair finally buried the hatchet in May when they came to a private settlement agreement for Blackstock’s alleged unpaid commissions from when he worked as his ex-wife's talent agent. The star spoke about her failed marriage and rocky upbringing during a concert in Atlantic City in May.

Source: MEGA 'She’s so grateful her show was renewed for a seventh season,' the source said of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' host.

"It's like, unfortunately, and fortunately, how I get through things is writing. So I wrote this song when I was young and I wrote it about the vicious cycle that dysfunctional families can kind of ... those patterns that we can kind of carry on from our parents and they carry it on from theirs," she told the audience before performing her song "Breakaway." "And it's all about trying to break that cycle, but it's a very hard thing to do, it turns out," she confessed. "I had no idea that this song would relate to... It's actually unfortunate how relatable it is, I guess, to people, but I had to fight like h--- to get it on my record,"

Clarkson noted that the emotional track did not impress her label when she wrote it. "They didn't want it on the first record. They were like, 'This is a horrible song. It doesn't rhyme.' I fought for it really hard for the second album and it ended up being on there and then it ended up being number one worldwide,” she said.