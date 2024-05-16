Kelly Clarkson Admits It's 'Very Hard' to Break the 'Vicious Cycle' of Having a 'Dysfunctional Family' Amid Legal Battle With Ex Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson got candid about her personal struggles during her May 10 concert.
Before singing her tune "Breakaway" at the Atlantic City, NJ, show the singer discussed the sad meaning behind the song, revealing it was inspired by her upbringing.
"It's like, unfortunately, and fortunately how I get through things is writing. So I wrote this song when I was young and I wrote it about the vicious cycle that dysfunctional families can kind of ... those patterns that we can kind of carry on from our parents and they carry it on from theirs," the star explained. "And it's all about trying to break that cycle, but it's a very hard thing to do it turns out."
The American Idol alum, 42, is likely referring to how she and Brandon Blackstock, 47, ended their marriage on bad terms and are still in the midst of a legal battle despite splitting in 2020.
"I had no idea that this song would relate to... It's actually unfortunate how relatable it is I guess to people, but I had to fight like h--- to get it on my record," revealed the mom-of-two, who shares her two kids with Blackstock.
"They didn't want it on the first record. They were like, 'This is a horrible song. It doesn't rhyme.' I fought for it really hard for the second album and it ended up being on there and then it ended up being number one worldwide," Clarkson recalled.
As OK! reported, Blackstock acted as her manager when they were together, but after their split, The Voice star sued him and his company Starstruck Entertainment, claiming he overcharged her on commissions. In addition, she alleged Blackstock didn't have an official license to be a talent manager.
The "Since U Been Gone" vocalist stated she's owed $2.6 million, with the trial set for August 24 of this year.
"While Kelly has moved on emotionally from Brandon, she has no problem being tied up with him in court if it concerns her business and career," a source spilled to a news outlet of the situation. "She doesn’t disparage him in front of the kids, and she’s cordial and civil, but when it comes to the law and her money, she won’t be bulldozed."