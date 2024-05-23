Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Shockingly Dismiss Unpaid Commissions Lawsuit, Settle Privately
Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock have officially put their legal battle to rest.
According to court documents, the former spouses have dismissed their lawsuit, which was in regards to unpaid commissions from when Blackstock acted as the Grammy winner's talent agent.
It was noted that the two came to a settlement, but the amount has not been disclosed publicly.
It was requested that the lawsuit be dismissed "with prejudice," meaning neither party will be able to refile.
As OK! reported, the mom-of-two, 42, previously sued her former spouse, 47, for unpaid commissions. During their relationship, Blackstock acted as her talent manager with his company Starstruck Entertainment, but in the singer's filing, she claimed he didn't even have the proper license to be an agent in the first place.
Blackstock was eventually ordered to pay his ex $2.6 million in commissions, as the California Labor Commissioner ruled he violated the state's Talent Agencies Act, but she then filed more documents to claim she was owed even more than that.
He hit back and requested the case be dismissed, as Starstruck Entertainment denied "each and every allegation" made by the mother of his two youngest children. His legal team also said her request for more cash should be dismissed because the American Idol alum didn't "file a notice of appeal within 10 days" from when the previous monetary amount was decided. They said it was outside of the proper jurisdiction to file a separate lawsuit.
The singer married Blackstock in 2013 but split in 2020, though due to disagreements on their property, custody and more, their divorce wasn't finalized until 2022. An insider claimed she was excited to put their relationship in the past, as "their marriage was full of twisted lies."
After the split, Clarkson moved her eponymous talk show to New York City so she could have a fresh start with her kids.
The Texas native hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since the breakup, as she admitted she isn't interested in dating at the moment.
"I am really loving not having a man in my life," Clarkson confessed on a March episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "Like, it’s just too hard. There’s too much. It’s too much."
"There’s all the jobs. Plus the kids. Plus being present for the kids while you’re there," she noted. "‘Cause sometimes we get, people will still email you. And I’m like, ‘No, no, no, we’re home now.’”
