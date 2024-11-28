or
Kelly Clarkson and Ex Brandon Blackstock Are 'Being More Amicable' Following Nasty Divorce: 'They Can See Eye to Eye About the Kids'

Photo of Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock finalized their divorce in March 2022.

By:

Nov. 28 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson is being "Stronger" for the sake of her children.

Ahead of the new year, Clarkson is working on having a friendly relationship with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in an effort to set a good example and have a healthy environment for their daughter, River, 10, and son, Remington, 8.

Source: MEGA

The exes finally settled their yearslong legal battle in May.

"They’re being more amicable now and co-parenting with consideration," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Clarkson and Blackstock — who finalized their divorce in March 2022, almost two years after the "Because of You" singer filed to legally end her marriage in June 2020.

The insider noted: "They probably won’t be breaking bread, but they can see eye to eye about the kids and are generally pleasant to one another."

Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are working on being 'more amicable' for the sake of their kids.

"Kelly’s at a place in her life where she’s so happy and fulfilled," the confidante continued. "There’s no reason to hang on to grudges and let herself be weighed down by bitterness."

Clarkson, 42, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her and Blackstock's marital demise when filing for divorce more than four years ago.

Source: MEGA

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson tied the knot in June 2020.

Kelly Clarkson

The former flames tied the knot in 2013 and remained intertwined in a nasty legal battle until this past May, when they finally came to a private settlement agreemend and dismissed their lawsuits against one another.

Clarkson and Blackstock, 47, had been battling in court over alleged unpaid commissions from when the music manager worked as his ex-wife's talent agent.

The "Underneath the Tree" singer opened up about her failed marriage while reflecting on her rocky upbringing during a concert in Atlantic City in May.

"It's like, unfortunately, and fortunately how I get through things is writing. So I wrote this song when I was young and I wrote it about the vicious cycle that dysfunctional families can kind of ... those patterns that we can kind of carry on from our parents and they carry it on from theirs," she expressed of her song "Breakaway."

Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock share daughter River, 10, and son, Remington, 8.

"And it's all about trying to break that cycle, but it's a very hard thing to do it turns out," she admitted. "I had no idea that this song would relate to... It's actually unfortunate how relatable it is I guess to people, but I had to fight like h--- to get it on my record,"

"They didn't want it on the first record. They were like, 'This is a horrible song. It doesn't rhyme.' I fought for it really hard for the second album and it ended up being on there and then it ended up being number one worldwide," Clarkson announced at the time.

Life & Style spoke to a source about Clarkson and Blackstock being "more amicable."

