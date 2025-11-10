or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kelly Clarkson
OK LogoNEWS

Kelly Clarkson Fires Back at Ex-Manager for Telling Her to Get B--- Job: 'Who Says That?'

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Singer Kelly Clarkson had an NSFW response to an ex-manager who recommended she look into plastic surgery.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2025, Published 1:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson had the perfect NSFW comeback after an ex-manager suggested she look into plastic surgery.

The talk show host, 43, recounted the moment during a “Studio Sessions” performance at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 8, joking mid-show about her cleavage spilling out of her plunging jumpsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson Slammed Former Manager

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kelly Clarkson blasted her former manager while on stage.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson blasted her former manager while on stage.

"I had a d--- manager one time tell me to get a b--- job,” the “Stronger” singer admitted on stage. “I said, why don’t you get a d--- job.”

Clarkson slammed her former manager and told her audience that she was fine with her “itty bitty t------."

“Who says that s---? People say that s---. They say it all the time to people in the industry,” she ranted. “They say the craziest s---, this is not normal, you’ve normalized crazy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson Returned to Las Vegas Residency

Photo of Kelly Clarkson's November 7 show marked her first performance in Las Vegas since the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson's November 7 show marked her first performance in Las Vegas since the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson returned to her Vegas residency on November 7. The show marked her first Las Vegas performance since she postponed it in August.

At the time, she told fans that her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, was battling a “serious illness” and was stepping away to support her family.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she announced via Instagram on August 6. “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

MORE ON:
Kelly Clarkson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson Previously Postponed Las Vegas Shows

Photo of Kelly Clarkson revealed she was postponing the shows in her Las Vegas to support her family in August.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson revealed she was postponing the shows in her Las Vegas to support her family in August.

Only one day later, Blackstock’s family confirmed his death and cancer diagnosis.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” they wrote in a statement. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Died in August

Photo of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were married for nearly seven years.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were married for nearly seven years.

Blackstock and Clarkson were married from 2013 to 2020. During their nearly seven-year marriage, the pair welcomed two children: daughter River Rose, born in 2014, and son Remington Alexander, born in 2016. The talent agent is also the father of two adult children, Savannah and Seth, from his previous marriage to ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.