Kelly Clarkson Fires Back at Ex-Manager for Telling Her to Get B--- Job: 'Who Says That?'

Kelly Clarkson had the perfect NSFW comeback after an ex-manager suggested she look into plastic surgery. The talk show host, 43, recounted the moment during a “Studio Sessions” performance at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 8, joking mid-show about her cleavage spilling out of her plunging jumpsuit.

Kelly Clarkson Slammed Former Manager

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson blasted her former manager while on stage.

"I had a d--- manager one time tell me to get a b--- job,” the “Stronger” singer admitted on stage. “I said, why don’t you get a d--- job.” Clarkson slammed her former manager and told her audience that she was fine with her “itty bitty t------." “Who says that s---? People say that s---. They say it all the time to people in the industry,” she ranted. “They say the craziest s---, this is not normal, you’ve normalized crazy.”

Kelly Clarkson Returned to Las Vegas Residency

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson's November 7 show marked her first performance in Las Vegas since the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson returned to her Vegas residency on November 7. The show marked her first Las Vegas performance since she postponed it in August. At the time, she told fans that her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, was battling a “serious illness” and was stepping away to support her family. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she announced via Instagram on August 6. “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Kelly Clarkson Previously Postponed Las Vegas Shows

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson revealed she was postponing the shows in her Las Vegas to support her family in August.

Only one day later, Blackstock’s family confirmed his death and cancer diagnosis. "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” they wrote in a statement. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Died in August

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were married for nearly seven years.