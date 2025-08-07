or
Brandon Blackstock's Final Public Appearance Was With Then-Wife Kelly Clarkson in 2020 — 5 Years Before He Died: Photos

Photo of Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson.
Source: MEGA

Brandon Blackstock's death was confirmed by his family on Thursday, August 7.

Profile Image

Aug. 7 2025, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

Brandon Blackstock stayed completely out of the spotlight in the five years leading up to his sad death at age 48.

The late talent manager's last public appearance occurred at the Critics’ Choice Awards in January 2020, which he attended alongside his then-wife, Kelly Clarkson — just six months before she filed for divorce that June.

Brandon Blackstock Last Seen in Public at 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Image of Brandon Blackstock last emerged publicly at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards.
Source: MEGA

Brandon Blackstock last emerged publicly at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards.

In photos obtained by OK!, the former couple could be seen posing on the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards red carpet in matching all-black ensembles.

For the event, which was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., Clarkson donned a long-sleeved gown, while Blackstock went with a sophisticated suit and tie.

Brandon Blackstock Lived His Last Years in Private

Image of the talent manager privately battled cancer for more than three years before his passing.
Source: MEGA

The talent manager privately battled cancer for more than three years before his passing.

Following his split from the "Stronger" singer, Blackstock moved to Montana to live a more private life and founded the local Valley View Rodeo.

He eventually became plagued with a brutal cancer battle Blackstock "bravely" fought for more than three years before his passing, the dad-of-four's family confirmed in a statement on Thursday, August 7.

Brandon Blackstock

Brandon Blackstock Dead at 48

Image of Kelly Clarkson postponed her August concert dates amid Brandon Blackstock's death.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson postponed her August concert dates amid Brandon Blackstock's death.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a rep for Blackstock's family revealed. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

The news came just hours after Clarkson canceled the remainder of August's concert dates for her "Studio Sessions" residency in Las Vegas.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," the "Because of You" singer announced via a white text, black screen Instagram post. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

Image of Brandon Blackstock was a father-of-four.
Source: MEGA

Brandon Blackstock was a father-of-four.

Blackstock's health also caused Clarkson to miss several episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this year — with guest hosts like Andy Cohen, Simu Liu, Brooke Shields and Willie Geist temporarily taking over her beloved role.

The exes welcomed daughter River, 10, and son Remington, 8, after tying the knot in 2013. Blackstock was also a father to his and ex-wife Melissa Ashworth's son, Seth, 18, and daughter, Savannah, 23.

Their relationship came to an end after Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, however, with their split quickly turning into a tumultuous legal battle.

Clarkson and Blackstock's divorce wasn't finalized until March 2022 following an almost two-year feud in court.

