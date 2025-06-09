'She's So Genuine': Kelly Clarkson Fans Gush Over Makeup-Free Singer Confessing She Sometimes Refuses to Wear Heels — Watch
Kelly Clarkson isn't "Miss Independent" when it comes to getting camera ready, as she revealed in a new TikTok that she relies heavily on her stylists and team to help her look her best.
In the clip, the singer shared how she chooses her outfits for her talk show, but fans were more interested in the star's "genuine," "down to earth" personality than they were her style.
Kelly Clarkson Goes Makeup-Free
Fans loved that the American Idol alum, 43, showed up to the fitting in casual clothes without a stitch of makeup on.
Stylist Micaela Erlanger, who's also worked with Meryl Streep, explained they were testing looks for both The Kelly Clarkson Show and upcoming performances.
"We want to make sure we cover the different attitude and feelings of what she's doing across this wide variety of appearances," she said.
The Singer Refuses to Wear High Heels Everyday
Clarkson noted she loves to find clothes that work with her white sneakers even though Erlanger admitted it "pains" her when she wears them on the show.
"She hates when I wear flats!" the vocalist admitted, noting that despite her stylist's dismay, she goes for sneakers as often as possible.
Her other Arleisha Randle stylist tends to let it slide.
Randle said they pick jewelry the morning of to make sure the mom-of-two looks "fabulous and put together."
"First of all, we don't do anything. I just am like, 'What do you want me to wear?'" quipped Clarkson.
"I love my team, because this is not my forte," the Texas native confessed. "And it takes an entire team to make everything happen."
Fans Praise Clarkson for Being 'Genuine'
TikTok users appreciated the superstar's attitude, with one person commenting, "I love Kelly Clarkson. she seems so kind and genuine 🥺🥰," and another writing, "When she walked in without makeup she looked so normal and down to earth. Thanks for showing your true self Kelly."
Fans also loved that Clarkson was honest about her distaste for uncomfortable heels.
"Heels are horrible for your back and body structure. Choose health over heels! Go Kelly!" one person raved, while another said, "Let’s normalize not wearing heels. It’s a fashion vibe."
Kelly Clarkson's Weight Loss
As OK! reported, the star's fashion has changed since her weight-loss transformation.
Clarkson denied using Ozempic to shape up but said she did take another medication that helped her lose the extra pounds. She also credited her slimmer body to a change in her diet and taking more steps per day.
"She’s also feeling so confident and good in her skin," one source told a news outlet. "They have fashion shows every week where she tries all the stuff on and they decide what to keep and what goes back and it’s something she now looks forward to."