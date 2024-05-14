Kelly Clarkson Admits She's Using Prescription Drugs to Help Her Lose Weight — 'But It's Not' Ozempic
Kelly Clarkson finally revealed the secret factor helping drive her noticeable weight loss in recent months.
During the Monday, May 13, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 42-year-old was chatting with guest star Whoopi Goldberg about her slimmed-down figure when the topic of weight-loss enhancing drugs came up in conversation.
"Every time I run into you, you look younger! You're like Benjamin Button. It's like crazy every time you walk in!" Clarkson complimented The View panelist — who confessed the type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro had been assisting her in shedding some pounds.
"First of all, it's all the weight I've lost. I've lost almost two people," Goldberg, 68, quipped, admitting: "I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it's been really good for me."
Clarkson acknowledged how she too had lost "a lot" of weight recently before surprisingly revealing the use of a prescription medication to help her lose weight after previously staying mum on the matter.
"Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad," the country singer explained. "My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems.’ Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else."
In Clarkson's case, the "Stronger" singer's medication "aids in helping break down the sugar" entering her system, as her body "doesn't do it right" naturally.
Clarkson and Goldberg proceeded to candidly share how much they weighed at their heaviest, before using weight-loss drugs.
"I was 300 pounds,” The Color Purple actress confessed, while Clarkson admitted: "My heaviest, I was like 203 [pounds] And I'm like 5'3 and a half."
Back in January, Clarkson reflected on her decision to better focus on her health while speaking with her talk show guest Kevin James about learning she was pre-diabetic.
"But I wasn’t shocked by it. They were like, 'You’re pre-diabetic. You’re right on the borderline.' And I was like, 'But I'm not there yet,'" the "Catch My Breath" hitmaker joked.
"And then I waited two years and then I was like, ‘OK, I’ll do something about it,’” she recalled of finally deciding to lose weight while focusing on maintaining a better diet and exercise routine.
That same month, Clarkson opened up to People about her weight-loss journey, detailing how she gave in to "listening to [her] doctor" after ignoring their advice for a "couple of years."
Plus, her move from Los Angeles to New York City was a great factor in encouraging her to work out more and get back into shape.
"Walking in the city is quite the workout," Clarkson shared, noting she also likes using infrared saunas and cold plunges within her routine while making sure she has "a healthy mix" of balanced foods incorporated in her diet.