"Every time I run into you, you look younger! You're like Benjamin Button. It's like crazy every time you walk in!" Clarkson complimented The View panelist — who confessed the type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro had been assisting her in shedding some pounds.

"First of all, it's all the weight I've lost. I've lost almost two people," Goldberg, 68, quipped, admitting: "I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it's been really good for me."