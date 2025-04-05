Kelly Clarkson Is 'Feeling So Confident and Good in Her Skin' Amid Weight-Loss Journey
Though Kelly Clarkson insisted she isn't currently interested in dating after divorcing Brandon Blackstock, she still wants to look her best!
Since changing her diet and using a prescription medication, the singer dropped a noticeable amount of weight, which has led to her overhauling her wardrobe.
A source told a news outlet that the mom-of-two, 42, and her stylist are "great friends," so "they've been having the best time ... picking out pieces and putting looks together."
"And it’s even more fun now that Kelly is at her goal weight, she looks good in everything," the insider raved.
"She’s also feeling so confident and good in her skin," the source continued. "They have fashion shows every week where she tries all the stuff on and they decide what to keep and what goes back and it’s something she now looks forward to."
As OK! reported, the American Idol alum has been an open book about the struggles she faced when she decided to split from Blackstock, the father of her two children.
In a past interview, the crooner admitted she dealt with depression, as "things that come with divorce or grieving are extraordinarily hard."
One of the ways she healed was channeling her emotions into new music.
"I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet. It [was] like, ‘I’m taking my power back,'" Clarkson recalled. "That sounds very therapy, but that’s because I love therapy, and I think it’s important to have those tools to navigate your life and relationships."
- Kelly Clarkson 'Wants to Rethink Her Makeup' Look After Weight-Loss: 'She's Feeling Really Good About Herself'
- Kelly Clarkson's Weight Loss Transformation Has Given Her a 'Really Nice Ego Boost' Following Nasty Split From Brandon Blackstock
- Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Her *Revenge Body* On 'The Voice' Amid Messy Divorce: Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The insider doubled down on the vocalist's "self-esteem" not being in a good place a few years ago, "but now she’s putting effort into herself and all the energy she once put into her marriage is going to her and she’s thriving."
"And she wants her wardrobe to show that off and her slimmed down body too," the insider shared. "She has a great waistline again, she’s giddy and wants to flaunt it."
The talk show host filed for divorce from Blackstock, 48, in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.
The split was finalized in 2022, but it took another year for them to sort out their financial battle, as Clarkson claimed she was owed money from commissions he made as her manager.
In the end, she was awarded $2.6 million.
With the money drama out of the way, an insider revealed last year that the former spouses are on better terms.
"They’re being more amicable now and co-parenting with consideration," the source explained. "They probably won’t be breaking bread, but they can see eye to eye about the kids and are generally pleasant to one another."
Life & Style reported on Clarkson's new confidence.