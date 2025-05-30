or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kelly Clarkson
OK LogoNEWS

Kelly Clarkson Is 'Slowly Warming Up to the Idea of Dating' After Brutal Divorce: 'She’s in a Good Place'

Photo of Brandon Blackstock; picture of Kelly Clarkson.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were married for nearly seven years before their split in 2020.

By:

May 30 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson's desire for love is growing stronger!

The famed singer has been single ever since her drawn-out divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalized in March 2022 — nearly two years after she filed to legally end the exes' marriage of almost seven years.

As her and Blackstock's two kids — River, 10, and Remington, 9 — grow older, however, Kelly might soon be ready to find a new match.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Kelly Clarkson Ready to Mingle?

kelly clarkson warming up idea dating divorce good place
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson is in a 'good place,' said a source.

"Kelly seems to be slowly warming up to the idea of dating," a source recently spilled of Clarkson, admitting her intense divorce from Blackstock "took a big toll" on her.

The "Because of You" singer and Blackstock's divorce turned into an ugly legal battle over money, property and custody agreements for their two little ones.

"She was truly traumatized by it all. But now Kelly appears to have her confidence back. She’s in a good place," the insider shared.

Article continues below advertisement

kelly clarkson warming up idea dating divorce good place
Source: MEGA

The country singer shares two kids with Brandon Blackstock.

While she might be open to dating again soon, Clarkson doesn't appear ready to bring anyone new around her children — and likely wouldn't unless the relationship turned serious, the confidant noted.

As a child of divorced parents herself, The Kelly Clarkson Show host doesn't like the idea of a stepparent, as her experiences with them growing up weren't positive.

"I won’t be getting married," she declared during an appearance on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast in 2023. "[Still,] I would love to fall in love."

MORE ON:
Kelly Clarkson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson's Kids Don't Want a Stepdad

kelly clarkson warming up idea dating divorce good place
Source: MEGA; @kellyclarkson/Instagram

Kelly Clarkson's son and daughter don't want their mom dating anyone else.

Her kids have already expressed fears about a new father figure coming into their lives, as Clarkson confessed in November 2024 that River and Remington don't want their mom dating another man.

"They constantly bring it up, 'Please, we don’t want you with anybody else,'" she explained during a radio interview at the time. "They’re young. It’s hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad."

The American Idol alum said she tried reasoning with her son and daughter by telling them, "I love you guys but Mommy needs loving, too."

Kelly Clarkson's Too 'Busy' to Date

kelly clarkson warming up idea dating divorce good place
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson isn't in a rush to jump into a new relationship.

While she doesn't want to stay single forever, the timing hasn't been right just yet for Clarkson.

During a guest appearance on Today earlier this month, Clarkson discussed the topic of romance while promoting the music video for her new single "Where Have You Been."

"This was a very s--- moment," she told host Jenna Bush Hager on May 6. "It’s a song about that intimate moment where you finally go, ‘Wow. I just found the unicorn situation and I did not know that was on the bingo card for my life.'"

When asked if she'd have her own "unicorn moment," Clarkson responded: "Yeah, I mean, I hope it does [happen for me]. I will say, I’m not not looking, and I’m [also] not looking. I just, I’m very busy."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.