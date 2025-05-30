Kelly Clarkson Is 'Slowly Warming Up to the Idea of Dating' After Brutal Divorce: 'She’s in a Good Place'

"Kelly seems to be slowly warming up to the idea of dating," a source recently spilled of Clarkson, admitting her intense divorce from Blackstock "took a big toll" on her.

The "Because of You" singer and Blackstock's divorce turned into an ugly legal battle over money, property and custody agreements for their two little ones.

"She was truly traumatized by it all. But now Kelly appears to have her confidence back. She’s in a good place," the insider shared.