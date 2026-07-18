Kelly Clarkson Jokes About Getting ‘Fired’ by NBC After ‘Fun’ Talk Show Ends: ‘I Don’t Work There Anymore'
July 18 2026, Updated 4:53 p.m. ET
Kelly Clarkson quipped about her current employment status, months after she announced her eponymous talk show would be ending after seven seasons.
The American Idol alum, 44, joked during her show at Caesar’s Palace Las Vegas on Friday, July 17, how she no longer works for NBC.
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Will Be Ending After 7 Seasons
“I would get fired by NBC, but I don’t work there anymore,” Clarkson laughed. “We are sad about [it because] it was a fun show.”
In February, the "Miss Independent" crooner revealed The Kelly Clarkson Show would be ending later this year and she would be stepping away for good.
The talk show debuted in September 2019 and featured celebrity guests across all areas of Hollywood, as well as her famed "Kellyoke" segment where she performed cover songs.
Earlier this year, Clarkson opened up about her NBC series' conclusion, telling the Today show it was just the right time to end it.
“I think everybody probably gets the timing,” she said. “Our family life, the dynamic changed a bit, and it has changed for a minute now, so I think … it’s one of those things when you kinda start seeing life with how it is precious, too.”
“I know everybody thinks, ‘Oh, she’s quitting,’ but I still have other jobs. I’m still doing stuff,” she went on. “There’s just too much on the plate. I was like, ‘You know what, It’s time to kinda pull back.’ It’s amazing, that’s what was really hard [because] the crew’s been incredible. … That was a really hard thing for me, but an easy decision as a momma.”
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Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Died in August 2025
The news came just six months after her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, died following a battle with cancer at the age of 48
Clarkson and Blackstock shared children River Rose, 11, and Remington, 9, together. After the music manger's death in August 2025, the From Justin to Kelly actress took a brief hiatus from her chat show.
The exes married in 2013 and they finalized their divorce in 2022.
Clarkson launched her Las Vegas residency on Friday and it will run until August 15. Despite the mother of two no longer working on her talk show, she will still be keeping her days busy.
Later this fall, she will be returning as a coach on The Voice coach for the singing competition's 30th season. She previously appeared as a mentor on the show for seasons 14 to 21.
According to a People source, Clarkson also decided to retreat from her show "to have more flexibility to spend time with her kids."
"Kelly still wants to make music and perform, and she’s open to popping up on projects she enjoys, but nothing that requires an ongoing daily grind. For her, this next phase is about balance," the insider said.