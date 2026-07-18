Kelly Clarkson Jokes About Getting ‘Fired’ by NBC After ‘Fun’ Talk Show Ends: ‘I Don’t Work There Anymore'

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'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Will Be Ending After 7 Seasons

Source: @thekellyclarksonshow/YouTube 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' premiered on NBC in 2019.

“I would get fired by NBC, but I don’t work there anymore,” Clarkson laughed. “We are sad about [it because] it was a fun show.” In February, the "Miss Independent" crooner revealed The Kelly Clarkson Show would be ending later this year and she would be stepping away for good. The talk show debuted in September 2019 and featured celebrity guests across all areas of Hollywood, as well as her famed "Kellyoke" segment where she performed cover songs.

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Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson is currently undertaking her Las Vegas residency.

Earlier this year, Clarkson opened up about her NBC series' conclusion, telling the Today show it was just the right time to end it. “I think everybody probably gets the timing,” she said. “Our family life, the dynamic changed a bit, and it has changed for a minute now, so I think … it’s one of those things when you kinda start seeing life with how it is precious, too.” “I know everybody thinks, ‘Oh, she’s quitting,’ but I still have other jobs. I’m still doing stuff,” she went on. “There’s just too much on the plate. I was like, ‘You know what, It’s time to kinda pull back.’ It’s amazing, that’s what was really hard [because] the crew’s been incredible. … That was a really hard thing for me, but an easy decision as a momma.”

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Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Died in August 2025

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock died last year after a private battle with cancer.

The news came just six months after her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, died following a battle with cancer at the age of 48 Clarkson and Blackstock shared children River Rose, 11, and Remington, 9, together. After the music manger's death in August 2025, the From Justin to Kelly actress took a brief hiatus from her chat show. The exes married in 2013 and they finalized their divorce in 2022.

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson will be returning to 'The Voice' in the fall.