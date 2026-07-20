Kelly Clarkson Admits She's 'Ballin' on a Budget' Compared to Taylor Swift's Billion-Dollar Empire

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Kelly Clarkson compared herself to Taylor Swift in a viral new video. The American Idol winner is currently holding a month-long residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, titled Studio Sessions - The Las Vegas Residency. On Saturday, July 18, during the second night of her performance, the singer made a self-deprecating joke while responding to a fan's question, per Entertainment Weekly.

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Kelly Clarkson Joked She's 'Ballin' on a Budget' Unlike Taylor Swift

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson said she needs to think of her budget while doing live shows.

"You asked, ‘Do you like performing live or do you like performing in a studio?’ I like both," she replied. "They’re very different. But I kind of want to bring that vibe," she added. The Kelly Clarkson Show host also pointed out the main difference between live shows and studio performances, saying, "When you go see shows now — I’m not downing any shows, it’s for obvious reasons, especially when you’re traveling and touring — usually you can’t take so many musicians, right?"

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Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson cheekily poked fun at Taylor Swift's billionaire status.

"Unless you’re Taylor Swift," she cheekily added, seemingly poking fun at the "New Romantics" singer's billionaire status. Her quip drew peals of laughter among the audience, especially after she added, "Congratulations." "But when you’re not her, when you’re ballin’ on a budget, you get something cool like this," she said, gesturing around the grand arena. "We love this venue so much," Clarkson admitted.

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Kelly Clarkson and Taylor Swift Share a Special Relationship

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson first suggested that Taylor Swift should re-record her songs.

The 44-year-old has built a career out of turning pain into poetry, and she reminded the audience of the same while performing one of her most famous songs on Saturday. Although the ongoing residency is centered around her new single, "I'd Be Lyin,'" she also performs her other chart-toppers during the show. "Look, sometimes you’re in a s----- relationship... and then you write a song about it and make a lot of money. This is called ‘Hazel Eyes,’" she said at one point during the show. Much like her, Swift is also known for drawing inspiration from her personal life, with many of her songs highlighting complex relationship dynamics. However, the two singers share a deeper connection than that.

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift sends Kelly Clarkson flowers every time she re-releases one of her albums.