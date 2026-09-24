Kelly Clarkson Debuts New Bob 1 Month After Ending Her Talk Show

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson is marking a new chapter with a fresh haircut. The Grammy winner debuted a sleek bob on Monday, September 21, while making appearances on Today and The Late Show with Seth Meyers. The haircut came less than a month after The Kelly Clarkson Show wrapped its seven-season run on August 31.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @LATENIGHSETH/YOUTUBE Kelly Clarkson admitted 'Golden' was one of the hardest songs she had ever performed.

While chatting with Seth Meyers, Clarkson looked back on the show's emotional finale, including her final Kellyoke performance. For the last Kellyoke, the 44-year-old chose “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, explaining that the song “was the most requested.” “That song is basically humans against AI,” she told the host, adding, “I had never practiced that hard on a song.” The singer explained that she can usually pick up songs quickly, even when plans change at the last minute. “We can even show up, and it’s like, ‘Oh, we have to change a song at the last minute?’ We can do it on the fly a lot,” she said. “But that one, it is very high and hard,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson Recalled Son Remington Alexander’s Brutally Honest Reaction to Her Singing

Source: @LATENIGHSETH/YOUTUBE Kelly Clarkson revealed how Remington Alexander reacted to her singing practice.

Her 10-year-old son, Remington Alexander, also had some thoughts about his mom's practice sessions at home. “When I first started singing it, my son, who cannot help but be honest, just kept doing a walk-by in the house and being like, ‘That sounds real high,’” she recalled. Clarkson said she responded, “‘It is, Remington! I’m working on placement!’” She admitted it took her “forever to place it to where I didn’t sound like a dying cat.” “It’s a weird song to sing live and not feel like you’re just offending everyone,” she said. “I love that song, though.” Despite the challenge, the pop star said she was thrilled when viewers responded positively to her final performance. "I was so proud when people liked it,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Clarkson Bid Goodbye to 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' After Seven Seasons

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @LATENIGHSETH/YOUTUBE 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' ended after seven seasons and 1,200+ episodes.

The Kelly Clarkson Show officially ended after seven seasons and more than 1,200 episodes. Clarkson's children, Remington and 11-year-old daughter River Rose, joined her for the emotional finale. “From the very first episode, music has been a cornerstone of this show,” she told her audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson shared an emotional farewell with River Rose and Remington Alexander.

“We’ve done over 1,000 Kellyokes, talked with hundreds of guests about songs that inspire their work and about everyday people who have the power of music to transform their lives and the lives of those in their communities," she said. With her kids beside her, Clarkson then delivered her final goodbye to the audience. “I loved being in your homes each day,” she said, adding, “I loved seeing my kiddos grow up on this show as well. I have immeasurable gratitude for everyone: the crew, the band, everybody here — thank you so much.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson is preparing for her first Stagecoach performance in 2027.