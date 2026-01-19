Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show 'Likely' to End After Current Season Despite Good Ratings, Claim Insiders
Jan. 19 2026, Published 10:54 a.m. ET
Though Kelly Clarkson's eponymous talk show has done well in the ratings, insiders are claiming its current seventh season will probably be its last.
While one source claimed the show's impending cancelation was "definite," another said it's "likely that it will not go on."
Kelly Clarkson Took a Few Hiatuses From the Show in 2025
Despite its popularity, the source explained to a news outlet that The Kelly Clarkson Show "is a lot to put on, and looking at the landscape across daytime television, it’s not sustainable anymore."
Whispers about the show ending began in 2025 when the mother-of-two, 43, took an extended leave in March. In August, she postponed her Las Vegas residency, as it was revealed that her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock — the father of her two children — was ill with terminal cancer, passing away at age 48 on August 7 of that year.
She returned to her show's NYC set in early September for Season 7, with a show staffer revealing it was an "emotional" time.
"A lot happened for us all in the last year, on personal and career levels," Jason Halbert, the show's music director, told an outlet at the time. "You’re going to see some songs reflect things that maybe she wouldn’t talk about verbally in a sitting on the couch interview."
Showrunner Alex Duda noted of the episode, "When the world is dark or heavy, look for the light. We wanted to reaffirm that in our premiere this year."
Will Someone Be Taking Over the Singer's Show?
As OK! reported in 2025, rumors were swirling that after Hoda Kotb exited Today, she was slated to take over for the "Since U Been Gone" crooner's show — but an additional source said that isn't true.
"People are jumping the gun," the insider insisted. "Nothing is definite yet, and it’s a still a long season."
What Has Hoda Kotb Said About Possibly Replacing Kelly Clarkson?
When the rumors began, Kotb, 61, initially shot them down, but during a June 2025 Watch What Happens Live appearance, the journalist was more coy.
"My whole thing with talk shows and all that stuff is that I’m a never-say-never person," she told Andy Cohen. "You don’t know what life is gonna bring you."
After taking a break from TV to focus on raising her two daughters, Kotb admitted she's "having such fun with the ride that [she’s] on … at this moment," but "as I say in life, you don’t know."
Clarkson's Show Does Well in the Ratings
The American Idol alum's program has done well in ratings, earning over 1 million viewers daily and earning more than 20 Daytime Emmy Awards. The series launched in 2019.