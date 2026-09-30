Kelly Clarkson Reveals She's Not Dating for the Sake of Her Kids After Ex Brandon Blackstock's Death: 'That Would Rock Their Boat a Little Bit'
Sept. 30 2026, Updated 1:35 p.m. ET
Kelly Clarkson is putting her children first when it comes to her love life.
The singer, 44, revealed she is not currently dating, explaining that bringing someone new into their lives could be difficult for her kids following the death of their father, Brandon Blackstock.
Kelly Clarkson Is Not Dating Right Now
During the September 30, episode of the 'Las Culturistas' podcast, Clarkson opened up about why she is choosing to stay single.
"My kids right now, I think there's a lot behind that, but I think that would rock their boat a little bit," she shared.
The 44-year-old shares daughter River, 12, and son Remington, 10, with Blackstock, who died in August 2025 after battling melanoma.
The former couple divorced in 2022.
‘I Love My Life Right Now’
Clarkson also made it clear that she is not sitting around wishing for a relationship.
"And honestly, this is not a bulls--- answer. I love my life right now. Like, it just got to where I am not exhausted at every point of it," she explained.
Clarkson explained that relationships require people to "give some of your time up," before bluntly adding, "I am unwilling."
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Kelly Clarkson Is Enjoying Life With Her Kids
Podcast co-host Bowen Yang pointed out that Clarkson and her children are experiencing a new chapter together.
"It's like the first time it's the three of you without this big thing looming over it, having its own presence," Yang said.
"Yeah. It just, it's been really good," Clarkson replied. "We're having fun, and we're, you know, we're cooking, we're playing games. I'm there at pickup, or I'm there dropping off. I'm there."
In August 2026, Clarkson ended The Kelly Clarkson Show after seven seasons to prioritize her children.
Kelly Clarkson Loves Raising Her Kids in NYC
The Texas native also spoke about raising River and Remington in New York City.
"It's a beautiful city to raise kiddos in too, because I wasn't really exposed to, like, different cultures," Clarkson explained during the podcast.
"I wasn't really exposed to anything like that. Like, I love where I grew up. Obviously, I turned out alright, but I just meant it's a cool thing for them to have just every color of the rainbow, every, you know, color of personality, everything," the singer continued.