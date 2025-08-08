Brandon Blackstock Was Diagnosed With Cancer After His Divorce From Kelly Clarkson: Source

Article continues below advertisement

After Brandon Blackstock passed away from cancer on Thursday, August 7, an insider confirmed "he was diagnosed after" his divorce from Kelly Clarkson was finalized. Blackstock died from melanoma skin cancer, which he battled for three years before dying at the age of 48.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Divorced in 2022

Source: mega The former couple's divorce was finalized in March 2022.

“Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years,” his family wrote in a statement. “He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.” The talent manager married Clarkson in 2013 and later filed for a divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized in March 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson's Employees Call Her 'Flaky' Amid Unexplained Absences

Source: mega An employee of Kelly Clarkson referred to her as 'flaky' as she remained absent from her career duties without an explanation.

The former couple welcomed two children, River, 11, and Remington, 9. Throughout the last year, the American Idol star was scrutinized by the media for her consistent absence on The Kelly Clarkson Show as well as for canceling scheduled performances. The mom-of-two was left to defend herself against untrue narratives, some of which stemmed from her own employees, who claimed Kelly was “flaky.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson's Support for Her Children

Source: mega Kelly Clarkson previously expressed how she was 'trying to just be there' for her kids amid her ex's cancer battle.

Although the “Since U Been Gone” singer often deflected questions about why she remained absent from her career responsibilities, when she did provide answers, she leaned heavily on needing to support her children. In an interview on Today With Jenna & Friends in May, Kelly explained how taxing her schedule was. She expressed how making time for her kids and their changing agendas at school was her priority despite being unable to keep up with it all. “I’m trying to just be there… it’s a lot,” she admitted.

'She's Been Devastated for the Kids'

Source: mega Brandon Blackstock died from melanoma skin cancer.