Kelly Clarkson Pokes Fun At Tom Brady's 'Thirst Traps' While Hosting NFL Honors In Unique Outfits
Kelly Clarkson showed off her sporty side, humor and stellar voice while hosting the 12th annual NFL Honors.
The Thursday, February 9, event went down at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz., where the singer turned heads on the red carpet in a black velvet floor-length Adidas dress. When taking the stage, she switched into a unique ensemble that combined a Dallas Cowboys jersey with a voluminous skirt, the latter of which had the names of the team's players on it.
The mom-of-two made a few jokes in her monologue, noting quarterback Joe Burrow's eclectic style made her think he was a "TikTok rapper," but one of the highlights of the night was her singing a rendition of "Since U Been Gone" in honor of Tom Brady's retirement.
"Cause now that he's gone, teams have hope for the first time. Brady's moving on, yea, yea," she belted out. "For the GOAT, that's a wrap, now he just posts thirst traps ... now that he's gone."
To up the ante, they displayed the athlete's "thirst trap" — a selfie he posted in just his underwear — on the big screen for everyone to see.
Earlier this week, the American Idol alum, 40, dished on her eagerness over the hosting gig. "I had mixed feelings. I was like, 'Now, wait, I’m not involved in sports ball whatsoever. Shouldn’t you ask someone who’s involved in the sports community?'" she quipped on an episode of her talk show.
"For the very first time ever, they’ve got a woman hosting. I’m not talking about a regular woman, y’all. I’m talking, she’s incredible. This is a life altering moment," she continued. "Me, I am actually hosting. Lifelong Sportsball fan right here, coming at ya."
As OK! reported, Clarkson is currently "happier than she’s been in a very long time" after struggling with the aftermath of her messy divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
"She’s realized that she doesn’t need a man to complete her," explained the source, noting she would be open to dating if the right man comes along. "Kelly likes to joke that she’s enjoying not having anyone to answer to, but she isn’t dead inside. She still believes in love despite everything."