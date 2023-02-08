Kelly Clarkson Is 'Happier Than She's Been In A Very Long Time' After Bitter Brandon Blackstock Divorce: 'Doesn't Need A Man To Complete Her'
After Kelly Clarkson's bitter divorce from Brandon Blackstock, it seems like the TV star, 40, is on the upswing.
“Kelly’s happier than she’s been in a very long time,” a source revealed. “She’s realized that she doesn’t need a man to complete her.”
Should the right guy come along, however, the American Idol alum “would be open to seeing where it goes,” the source adds.
“Kelly likes to joke that she’s enjoying not having anyone to answer to, but she isn’t dead inside. She still believes in love despite everything," a source said. “Becoming a single mom took some adjusting to, but it’s made Kelly an even better parent."
The "Stronger" songstress, who shares River Rose, 8, and Remington, 6, isn't complaining about being by herself.
“I’m enjoying it,” she previously shared. “You’re heartbroken [at rst], but once you get past all that, you’re kind of like, ‘I like this whole bed!’ I was like, ‘This king bed just became a queen!’”
The talk show host filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 due to "irreconcilable differences."
“She could no longer trust Brandon, and she felt that Brandon was just using her for her money and lifestyle,” a source revealed at the time. “She had tremendous resentment toward him."
Clarkson even revealed she had to take a break from music when she was going through the tough time.
"I told my label, 'I can’t talk about this until I’ve gone through it,' and it’s just taken some time to do that," she shared. "That’s one of the reasons we’ve done a lot of Christmas stuff the past two years — because I was like, 'Well, that’s happy!'"
"There were so many jobs, and I’m a single mom — well, even with being married, it’s a lot, trying to fit kids’ schedules in and all that stuff," she continued. "But then the whole divorce thing happened, and I needed to write it."
As for what Clarkson is looking for in her next romance, she gave some insight.
"I just want someone to make me laugh. I want to feel good, too. Since you're busy making everyone feel good, you want somebody to do that for you as well. It's nice to have love. It's nice to have that in your life," the artist said while talking to Cher on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Star reported on Clarkson's life post-split.