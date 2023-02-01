Tom Brady Retires From The NFL 'For Good' After 23-Season Football Career: 'I Wouldn't Change A Thing'

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded," Brady continued to explain via a video posted to his Instagram account.

"I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year," Brady quipped, as he stepped away from the sport exactly one year ago, February, 1, 2022, only to throw his jersey back on because his "place is still on the field and not in the stands."