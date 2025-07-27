Kelly Clarkson Praises Taylor Swift's Touring Power: 'For the Rest of Us Minions, It Doesn’t Work'

Kelly Clarkson knows that when it comes to captivating audiences, Taylor Swift reigns supreme.

During her concert in Las Vegas on Friday, July 18, Clarkson, 43, shared her thoughts on the demands of touring, highlighting Swift's unparalleled success.

"When you tour, like, you have to take everything in trucks. So, you have to pay for all that," Clarkson quipped, according to social media footage. "You can't really pay for seven guitars on stage 'cause you make no money. Unless you're Taylor Swift, then you can do whatever the f--- you want. For the rest of us minions, [it doesn't] work."