Swift was totally on theme for the occasion, per Beyoncé’s previous request for those in attendance at her shows wear their "most fabulous silver fashions," as she shimmered in a sparkling silver Balmain gown paired with slingback Giuseppe Zanotti black heels, accessorizing with jewelry by Anita Ko for the Thursday, November 30, event.

The "Love Story" singer was unfortunately unable to attend Beyoncé’s global premiere of the highly-anticipated film, which hits theaters on Friday, December 1, due to her conflicting weekend of performances in São Paulo, Brazil, last weekend, though her presence at the exclusive showing in England’s capital city seems to have canceled out any lingering disappointment.