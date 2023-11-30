Queens Supporting Queens! Taylor Swift Attends Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Premiere in London
Who run the world? Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, duh!
Miss Americana officially arrived at the London premiere of Queen Bey's concert film Renaissance — and boy did she look stunning.
Swift was totally on theme for the occasion, per Beyoncé’s previous request for those in attendance at her shows wear their "most fabulous silver fashions," as she shimmered in a sparkling silver Balmain gown paired with slingback Giuseppe Zanotti black heels, accessorizing with jewelry by Anita Ko for the Thursday, November 30, event.
The "Love Story" singer was unfortunately unable to attend Beyoncé’s global premiere of the highly-anticipated film, which hits theaters on Friday, December 1, due to her conflicting weekend of performances in São Paulo, Brazil, last weekend, though her presence at the exclusive showing in England’s capital city seems to have canceled out any lingering disappointment.
Fans were overly thrilled to see Swift light up the red carpet at Thursday’s premiere and couldn’t help but flock to X, formerly named Twitter, to gush about the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker's old Hollywood-style waves, signature red lip and overall glowing appearance.
"OH MY GOD HER LOOK SHE ATE SO HARD," one admirer exclaimed of Swift — who was seen being escorted by both her publicist, Tree Paine, and Beyonce's, Yvette Noel-Schure — while another similarly squealed, "Oh GOD SHE LOOKS STUNNING!!"
- Taylor Swift Is All Smiles as She Flies Solo at 'Eras Tour' Movie Red Carpet Premiere Without Travis Kelce
- Selena Gomez Jokes She Looks 'Constipated' While Hugging 'Stunning' Best Friend Taylor Swift: 'Typical'
- Taylor Swift Gives Sweet Shout-Out To Pal Blake Lively At American Music Awards, Avoids Ticketmaster Drama
"Taylor Swift should be a model. I'm not even joking because just look at her face!!!" a third fan insisted, as a fourth declared: "She devoured!"
The 33-year-old’s support toward Beyoncé, 42, comes after the "Crazy in Love" singer did the same for Swift by stepping out to The Eras Tour concert film premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 11.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Swift publicly thanked Beyoncé for sticking by her side as two top dogs in the music industry by sharing a sweet Boomerang of the dynamic duo eating popcorn inside of a movie theater at the premiere alongside a heartfelt caption.
"I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏🥹," the "All Too Well" vocalist expressed at the time.
Many critics were convinced the A-list singers' conflicting world tours and closely-released concert films would create potential animosity or tension between Beyoncé and Swift, however, that is far from true.