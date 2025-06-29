Is Kelly Clarkson Leaving Her Show? Exit Rumors Explored

Will Kelly Clarkson "be gone" from her eponymous talk show for good soon?

The "Since U Been Gone" songstress sparked exit rumors after she took a nearly two-week absence from The Kelly Clarkson Show in March. At the time, reports claimed she had a family-related "personal matter," igniting speculation she might not renew her contract when it expires in 2026.

Several celebrities stepped in to host the daytime talk show during her absence, including Simu Liu, Brooke Shields and Josh Groban.

Although she returned on the March 18 episode, Clarkson did not provide an explanation for her absence.

It was not the first time she had taken an extended leave from her show.

In 2022, she spent the entire summer with her kids in Montana.

"It was really important to me to shut down for a minute," she shared on the Today show in August 2022. "[We] just spent the whole summer in the mountains. It was nice… It felt like the first time my kids felt a little more centered as well."