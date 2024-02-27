Kelly Clarkson Reveals She 'Got in Trouble' on 'American Idol' for Refusing to Wear Makeup

"They were like, ‘So, we’re about to be on camera.’ And I was like, ‘I know.’ And they were like, ‘But you’re gonna be on camera.’ And I was like, ‘I know,’” the singer, 41, recalled of what they told her when she was sporting a bare face. "[They were] like, ‘OK, well, do you want any makeup or hair?’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m in a house right now. You’re doing, like, behind the scenes.'"

"I was like, ‘I’m not on stage.’ I was like, ‘I’ll do it for stage, but why are we doing this now?'” she added.