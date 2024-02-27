Kelly Clarkson Reveals She 'Got in Trouble' on 'American Idol' for Refusing to Wear Makeup
She really is "Miss Independent."
On the Monday, February 26, episode of Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett's "Smartless" podcast, Kelly Clarkson revealed she once "got in trouble on American Idol" because she refused to wear makeup for behind-the-scenes footage.
"They were like, ‘So, we’re about to be on camera.’ And I was like, ‘I know.’ And they were like, ‘But you’re gonna be on camera.’ And I was like, ‘I know,’” the singer, 41, recalled of what they told her when she was sporting a bare face. "[They were] like, ‘OK, well, do you want any makeup or hair?’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m in a house right now. You’re doing, like, behind the scenes.'"
"I was like, ‘I’m not on stage.’ I was like, ‘I’ll do it for stage, but why are we doing this now?'” she added.
The mom-of-two admitted her refusal to give in turned her into one crew member's enemy.
"One producer in particular, very high up, was not a fan of me just because I didn’t play that game. And it wasn’t even playing a game," the star clarified. "The other four girls that season were very into that stuff. They were very into it."
Clarkson explained it was nothing personal, as even when she'd go on tour, "they would have to force" her to sit in the hair and makeup chair. The Texas native also claimed she's "highly allergic" to some eye cosmetics.
The "Since U Been Gone" vocalist has never been one to obsess over her looks, as she revealed her recent weight loss didn't stem from vanity — instead, it was a result of trying a new diet and lifestyle after her doctor told her she was pre-diabetic.
"That’s literally what happened… and well, I wasn’t shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight. But I wasn’t shocked by it," the talk show host explained of her diagnosis during a January episode of her daytime series.
"They were like, ‘You’re pre-diabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ And I was like, ‘But I'm not there yet,'" she continued. "And then I waited two years and then I was like OK, I’ll do something about it."
These days, Clarkson eats a "healthy mix" of nutritious foods, sharing, "And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!"
The star also increased her exercise regimen, noting that alongside her kids, "We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. Walking in the city is quite the workout."