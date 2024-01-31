Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Waited 2 Years After Being Told She Was Pre-Diabetic to Lose Weight
Kelly Clarkson revealed her incredible weight loss came a few years after her doctor gave her serious news about her health.
On the Monday, January 31, installment of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer shared that she finally decided to make a change after she was told she was pre-diabetic.
"That’s literally what happened… and well, I wasn’t shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight," she quipped. "But I wasn’t shocked by it."
"They were like, ‘You’re pre-diabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ And I was like, ‘But I'm not there yet,'" she added. "And then I waited two years and then I was like OK, I’ll do something about it."
As OK! previously reported, the "Because of You" artist credited her weight loss to taking advice from her doctors, exercising with her kids — River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7 — and eating a "healthy mix" of nutritious foods.
"We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. Walking in the city is quite the workout," she said, joking they sometimes stop for ice cream because her daughter wears her down. "And I’m really into infrared saunas right now."
"I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t," she admitted. "And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!"
The mother-of-two also confessed her divorce from Brandon Blackstock took a toll on her mental health and prompted her move from Los Angeles to New York where she continues to host her popular chat-fest.
"We told NBC, ‘I’m not trying to sound ungrateful, I just can’t stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids.’ They weren’t doing well either," she explained. "For the past few years, I’d just been showing up and smiling and doing what I’m supposed to do, but you can only compartmentalize so long until you break."
"I was going through a really rough few years, and even in the first season it was rough behind closed doors," the award-winning singer noted. "Just to be able to come into Season 5 feeling good and knowing my kids feel good — and the dust has settled. Season 5 is my first season to actually enjoy every minute of it."