Kelly Clarkson Jokes Tom Holland Owes Her '$7 With Interest' After Paying Off His 2021 Debt to Actor Leo Woodall
Kelly Clarkson covered Tom Holland’s tab!
On the Thursday, February 15, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host sat down with actor Leo Woodall, where the duo spoke about the time the White Lotus star had to pay for the Spider-Man lead's pint of beer.
After telling the tale, Clarkson reimbursed Woodall the seven dollars he was owed, effectively making Holland in debt to the mother-of-two.
“He’s gonna hate this,” Woodall began of the incident, which happened while the duo were filming the 2021 film Cherry. “I was doing a tiny, tiny part in a movie that he was in, and there was a bar in the hotel that we were all staying at and, bless him, he’d just hurt his ankle.”
The One Day alum noted that Holland, who is now sober, entered the bar “on crutches” due to the injury, adding, “We were all watching the football and he got one beer.”
Woodall continued, “At the end, everyone kind of spilled out apart from a couple of us, and then they asked me to pay the bill that wasn’t picked up, and I said, ‘Oh, whose was it?’ And they said, 'It was... Tom Holland?'"
"And I went...” Woodall said with a shocked face, as Clarkson interjected, "Like he can’t afford it!”
Woodall pointed out the alcoholic beverage cost him “like, seven bucks or something.”
“Seven bucks? Alright, well I did something for ya. Hold on,” Clarkson told the 27-year-old before pulling some cash out of her black turtleneck. “This is seven dollars.”
Clarkson then paid the cash to Woodall with a smile.
“And you know what? All I have to say now is: Tom Holland, you owe me seven dollars with interest,” she joked. “‘Cause you’ve got that Spider-Man money, bro! So, interest.”
As OK! previously reported, Holland last made headlines earlier this month regarding his relationship with girlfriend Zendaya.
According to a source, the couple, who began dating in 2021, are in no rush to tie the know, however, the two 27-year-old’s now live in the same home.
"They’ve decided to move in together," the insider said of the pair, who have largely kept their romance private. "They both work so hard that they love the idea of coming home to each other. It will be such a game changer."
"They’re just happy to be together," the source added. "There’s no pressure to get married at all. Moving in together just seemed like the natural next step to take in their relationship. It feels right."
During an appearance on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, Holland revealed why the lovebirds stay out of the spotlight, saying,"I try my best to keep it as private as possible; we both feel very strongly that that is the healthiest way to move on as a couple."
"It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you. You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff — and that's worth its weight in gold," he noted.