Kelly Clarkson Is 'in No Rush to Be in Another Relationship' After Messy Divorce: 'Doesn’t Yearn for a Life Partner'
Kelly Clarkson is "Miss Independent" — she doesn't need a man!
The "Stronger" singer is totally fine on her own and doesn't feel the need to get back into the dating scene after filing for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June 2020.
"She's in no rush to be in another relationship," a source recently spilled to a news publication almost two years after Clarkson's split was finalized from the talent manager in March 2022. "She doesn't yearn for a life partner and has even said she had never been sexually attracted to anyone before Brandon."
Clarkson's split from Blackstock came more than six years after the couple tied the knot in 2013.
The exes share two children together: daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7.
Clarkson opened up about her lack of desire to date during a January interview, admitting she "never wanted to get married the first time" when asked if she'd ever consider tying the knot again, as OK! previously reported.
"[Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him," the former judge of The Voice explained to People of Blackstock — who was previously married to Melissa Ashworth and is a dad to their two kids, Savannah, 21, and Seth Blackstock, 17.
Aside from the logistics of being a wife again, The Kelly Clarkson Show host simply isn't interested in putting herself out there romantically.
- Single Kelly Clarkson Reveals Whether She's Ready to Date Again After Brandon Blackstock Divorce
- Kelly Clarkson Is 'Happier Than She's Been In A Very Long Time' After Bitter Brandon Blackstock Divorce: 'Doesn't Need A Man To Complete Her'
- Kelly Clarkson Is 'Enjoying The Single Life & All The Freedoms That Come Along With It' After Messy Divorce From Brandon Blackstock: Source
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Dating sucks. It’s so awkward," the 41-year-old declared. "I was single until I was, like, 30, and I forgot how really good at that I am. I told a friend [a potential partner] would have to be an individual that brings their own life to the table without needing anything from me. It’s far more romantic to say, 'I want you, but I don’t need anything.' I’m really good right now, I’m having a good time."
Clarkson is completely content with just the way things are currently, especially after her exciting move to New York City last year.
Elsewhere in the interview, Clarkson explained how she moved to the Big Apple after accepting the fact that she was "very unhappy" in Los Angeles "and had been for several years."
"I needed a fresh start," the "Because of You" hitmaker declared, noting she finally insisted on moving her talk show to NYC. "We told NBC, 'I’m not trying to sound ungrateful, I just can’t stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids.' They weren’t doing well either."
"I’d just been showing up and smiling and doing what I’m supposed to do. But you can only compartmentalize so long until you break," she shared.
In Touch spoke to a source about Clarkson.