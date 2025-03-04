or
Kelly Osbourne Puts Slimmed Down Body on Display While Out With Her Boyfriend and Their Son, 2, After Denying Ozempic Rumors: Photos

Photo of Kelly Osbourne, Sid Wilson and their son.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne was seen walking around Australia with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson, and their 2-year-old son, Sidney.

By:

March 4 2025, Updated 3:15 p.m. ET

Kelly Osbourne got in some quality time with boyfriend Sid Wilson and their 2-year-old son, Sidney, while in Australia.

In photos from Tuesday, March 4, the reality star was seen carrying the tot while out shopping.

kelly osbourne out in australia
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne, her boyfriend, Sid Wilson, and their 2-year-old son, Sidney, were seen in Australia.

Though the mom-of-one, 40, has denied accusations that she used Ozempic to shape up over the past few years, she put her slimmer figure on display in a sleeveless brown dress that featured buttons down the middle and a plunging neckline.

She paired the frock with white socks, black loafers and gold jewelry.

Osbourne had her blonde locks pulled back in a ponytail with two clips on the sides and also donned a pair of black thick-rimmed cat eye glasses.

kelly osbourne out in australia
Source: MEGA

Osbourne previously stated that becoming a mom 'saved' her life.

The Fashion Police alum had her hands full with a shopping bag and a large Chanel purse in addition to holding her adorable toddler, who donned a white T-shirt, jeans and black Crocs.

Wilson, 48, wore head-to-black with a jacket, shirt and pair of shorts.

kelly osbourne out in australia
Source: MEGA

Though the former reality star dropped several pounds over the years, she denied using Ozempic.

Despite denying the usage of weight-loss drugs, Osbourne insisted she has no problem with those — such as her mom, Sharon Osbourne, 72 — who do use them. However, her comments about the medication ruffled feathers.

"People hate on it because they want to do it. And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it, or pissed off that they can't afford it," Kelly claimed in a 2024 interview. "Unfortunately, right now it's something that is very expensive, but it eventually won't be because it actually works."

kelly osbourne out in australia
Source: MEGA

Osbourne and Wilson started dating in January 2022.

Kelly struggled with her weight for years, revealing it was a constant issue for Hollywood executives even when she was young.

"When I was a kid, I got pulled into the head of the agency's office, and he was putting golf balls into a cup and gave me a whole speech about how I was too fat for TV and I needed to lose weight, and that if I lost weight, I would look better," she revealed on recent episode of her family's "The Osbournes Podcast."

"And he was just saying, 'You're not a movie star, but you could be one if you lost weight,'" she revealed.

kelly osbourne out in australia
Source: MEGA

The mom-of-one admitted a Hollywood producer once told her she was 'too fat' to be an actress.

In 2023, Sharon admitted she was quitting Ozempic because she lost too much weight on the medication.

"I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100 pounds, and I don’t want to be," she explained in an interview. "My warning is don’t give it to teenagers. It’s just too easy."

