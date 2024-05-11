Kelly Osbourne Denies Getting Plastic Surgery, Reveals Other Procedures She's Turned To: 'If You Think It’s Broken, Fix It'

"I am a huge fan of plastic surgery," Kelly said in an interview. "What it does for people is amazing. It can change people's lives and give them the confidence they've been lacking, and make people feel beautiful in the way they want to feel beautiful."

"I've always been in the camp of, if you think it's broken, fix it. You don't have to be stuck with a nose you hate for the rest of your life. So yes, I'm a huge fan," she made clear before she confessed, "but I've never done anything but Botox. I'm too scared."