Kelly Osbourne Denies Getting Plastic Surgery, Reveals Other Procedures She's Turned To: 'If You Think It’s Broken, Fix It'
Ozzy and Sharron Osbourne's daughter Kelly Osbourne recently talked about about the various treatments she's undergone over the years and how she's avoided plastic surgery her entire life.
"I am a huge fan of plastic surgery," Kelly said in an interview. "What it does for people is amazing. It can change people's lives and give them the confidence they've been lacking, and make people feel beautiful in the way they want to feel beautiful."
"I've always been in the camp of, if you think it's broken, fix it. You don't have to be stuck with a nose you hate for the rest of your life. So yes, I'm a huge fan," she made clear before she confessed, "but I've never done anything but Botox. I'm too scared."
"I watched my mom go through every recovery from everything she's ever had done, and it looks awful," the rockstar daughter said about her 71-year-old mom, who has been open about getting several procedures done over the years.
"My mom actually once told me, 'If you ever get plastic surgery, I'm moving far, far away because I won't be able to handle your moaning,'" Kelly explained.
The 39-year-old denied ever using the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic but confessed that her face has changed a lot since her significant weight change.
"People forget that I had half my f------ stomach cut out," Kelly told outlets before laughing about getting gastric sleeve surgery, which ultimately led to her losing 85 pounds.
After having her baby, Sidney, and losing more weight, she was left with sagging skin on her face, so she said she turned to a procedure called EmFace and EmSculpt to tighten everything up.
"I'm halfway through my four face sessions, and I'm noticing such a huge difference already," she said, describing how it uses radio frequency and electromagnetic energy to boost collagen and lift sagging skin.
Kelly, who recently shared a video of herself getting EmFace on social media, claimed she's also had the procedure done on her body.
"I also wanted to tighten the skin on my stomach again after being pregnant," she explained. "Even after the first session, there was a visible difference. I might be slightly addicted to it. I like it because it's needle-free, and it works instantly. You sit there for 20 minutes, and you're done."
Kelly also commented on how happy she is to be a mother. "He's so gorgeous and I have to say, it's the best adventure I've ever been on. I can't say enough good things about being a mom," she explained. "It's just changed everything about my life."
