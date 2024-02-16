'Out of Touch and Ignorant': Kelly Osbourne Faces Backlash After Claiming People Only Hate on Weight Loss Drug Ozempic Because They 'Can't Afford It'
Kelly Osbourne sparked tons of backlash following her comments on viral weight loss drug Ozempic.
In a recent interview, the daughter of famous musician Ozzy Osbourne, raved over the “amazing” medication, which she claimed people are only hating on because they can't afford it.
“There are a million ways to lose weight — why not do it through something that's isn't as boring as working out?" she told the news outlet.
"People hate on it because they want to do it," Kelly continued. “And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it, or pissed off that they can't afford it. Unfortunately, right now it's something that is very expensive, but it eventually won't be because it actually works."
In response the these claims, people on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Redditt took aim at the TV personality for her small-minded remarks.
Many pointed out how the demand for the drug from wealthy individuals has caused a shortage for those with diabetes, which Ozempic is meant to treat.
“Actually I think it’s mostly the diabetic people who can’t access their medication because everyone else is using it as get skinny quick fix but ok,” one user said, while another wrote, “Rich ppl have easy access to healthy food options, personal trainers and chefs but they choose to take Ozempic that’s not meant for them and causing shortages for those who truly need them.”
A third person added: “She’s so out of touch and ignorant it’s beyond comical at this point it’s just embarrassing,” while a fourth recalled how Kelly’s mother, Sharon Osbourne, recently denounced the drug due to its effects on her body, noting, “Didn’t her own mom say she had to stop using Ozempic because she got really sick, lost 42 pounds in 4 months on it and couldn’t gain it back.”
More individuals continued to diss the TV star.
“Yes, Kelly, that's why people are complaining, because we're jealous poors. Not at all because the weight loss craze has caused medical shortages for diabetics or anything like that,” someone penned, as another stated, “Sure my mom who is diabetic had to switch medications because people who don’t actually need it are using it and she could never get it refilled but we’re all just haters!!!”
Other people mentioned how the drug has also caused horrible side effects for many.
“Several of my friends are taking this. I know it's anecdotal, but the vomiting is something that all of them have experienced,” someone said, while another echoed, “Side effects are vomiting and diarrhea, it works because they probably can’t keep anything down.”
E! News interviewed Kelly.