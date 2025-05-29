or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > kelly osbourne
OK LogoNEWS

'Who Is That?': Kelly Osbourne Accused of Undergoing Plastic Surgery After Debuting 'New Face' — Photos

An old and a new photo of Kelly Osbourne
Source: mega;@kellyosbourne/instagram

Social media users accused Kelly Osbourne of having 'a good plastic surgeon' after she showed off a 'new face.'

By:

May 29 2025, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Did Kelly Osbourne go under the knife?

The fashionista's recent Instagram selfie sparked fresh plastic surgery accusations, as she looked nearly unrecognizable with a plump pout, smooth skin and fox eyes in a May 22 upload.

The star captioned the two images, "Sat through glam only to find that my day had been cancelled. #alldressedupandnowheretogo."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans React to Kelly Osbourne's New Look

kelly osbourne accused undergoing plastic surgery new face photos
Source: @kellyosbourne/instagram

Kelly Osbourne's new selfie had fans accusing her of undergoing facial plastic surgery.

Social media users were quick to call her out in the comments section, though most people thought the mom-of-one, 40, looked great.

"Lots of money and a good plastic surgeon and we can all be this beautiful 😀," one supporter wrote, while another said, "Wow amazing what tons of plastic surgery, Ozempic and money can do." (Osbourne has denied ever using the popular weight-loss drug.)

Article continues below advertisement

kelly osbourne accused undergoing plastic surgery new face photos
Source: @kellyosbourne/instagram

The star's comments section was flooded with both accusations and compliments.

"Looks completely different than when she was on that show the Osborne’s [sic]," a third person noted of the famous family's reality TV show, while some declared she had a full "head transplant."

"Who is that?" question another individual, with another writing, "New face, who dis?"

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne Underwent Gastic Bypass Surgery

MORE ON:
kelly osbourne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

kelly osbourne accused undergoing plastic surgery new face photos
Source: @kellyosbourne/instagram

The mom-of-one previously underwent gastric bypass surgery to lose weight but claimed she's never taken medication like Ozempic.

Osbourne has tweaked her appearance several times over the years, especially due to her fluctuating weight.

The Fashion Police alum previously lost 85 pounds with the help of gastric bypass surgery, and she has denied ever using weight-loss medication, something her mom, Sharon Osbourne, has tried.

She also turned to procedures like EmFace and EmSculpt to tighten up loose or sagging skin that came after she gave birth to her and boyfriend Sid Wilson's son in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

kelly osbourne accused undergoing plastic surgery new face photos
Source: mega

Osbourne has detailed her weight struggles over the years.

However, Kelly denied ever doing work on her face — though she gave her support to anyone who does so.

"I am a huge fan of plastic surgery," she confessed in a past interview. "What it does for people is amazing. It can change people's lives and give them the confidence they've been lacking, and make people feel beautiful in the way they want to feel beautiful."

Article continues below advertisement

The Star Said She Wanted a Facelift in 2023

kelly osbourne accused undergoing plastic surgery new face photos
Source: mega

The fashion guru claimed last year that the only thing she's done to her face are Botox injections.

"I've always been in the camp of, if you think it's broken, fix it. You don't have to be stuck with a nose you hate for the rest of your life. So yes, I'm a huge fan," the TV star said. "But I've never done anything but Botox. I'm too scared."

"It's weird because now that I've lost weight, everybody is criticizing and trying to figure out what it is that I've done, and I really just lost weight," the Project Runway Junior judge insisted. "It's just the shape of my face."

Despite Kelly's claim, she admitted in 2023 on her family's podcast that she wanted to have a facelift, declaring, "Well, I just think it’s my time!"

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.