Kelly Osbourne Wants 'Plastic Surgery for Christmas' Despite Mom Sharon's Botched Facelift: 'I Think It's My Time'

The Talk alum, 71, felt her daughter was too young to go under the knife, to which son Jack Osbourne, 38, pointed out that the mother-of-three was around the same age when she started having work done.

Earlier this year, Kelly responded to those on social media who accused her of having already improved her appearance.

"I've done Botox, that's it," the Fashion Police alum insisted. "It's weird because now that I've lost weight, everybody is criticizing and trying to figure out what it is that I've done, and I really just lost weight. It's just the shape of my face."