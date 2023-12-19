Kelly Osbourne Wants 'Plastic Surgery for Christmas' Despite Mom Sharon's Botched Facelift: 'I Think It's My Time'
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the Osbourne family.
During an episode of their podcast, Kelly Osbourne revealed she wants to follow in mom Sharon Osbourne's footsteps when it comes to tweaking her appearance.
"I think I’ve decided what I want for Christmas: plastic surgery," the mom-of-one, 39, stated while gesturing to her face and neck.
"Oh f---. Kelly, don’t," dad Ozzy Osbourne, 74, replied. "Stop."
"Well, I just think it’s my time!" the famous offspring said.
The Talk alum, 71, felt her daughter was too young to go under the knife, to which son Jack Osbourne, 38, pointed out that the mother-of-three was around the same age when she started having work done.
Earlier this year, Kelly responded to those on social media who accused her of having already improved her appearance.
"I've done Botox, that's it," the Fashion Police alum insisted. "It's weird because now that I've lost weight, everybody is criticizing and trying to figure out what it is that I've done, and I really just lost weight. It's just the shape of my face."
Sharon has never shied away from discussing her past procedures, but not all of them have gone according to plan.
In fact, the matriarch deeply regrets having a third facelift in 2021.
"That was the worst thing that I ever did. I looked like Cyclops," she quipped in an interview. "I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skew-whiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected."
"It's the elephant in the room. … Everybody knows you've done something. So, you might as well break that embarrassing silence and say, 'Oh, do you like it?' And it's ridiculous. It's not a sin to do it. It's not," she said of why she talks about what she's had done. "It's your personal choice. There should be no stigma to it. If I want to go and have [my] chin done or whatever it is, it's my choice. And I don't hide the fact. And I'll give people the truth about it."
However, it seems the 2021 facelift made Sharon rethink her stance.
"That one put me off and it frightens me. I really f------ pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more," she said of future tweaks. "Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift."
People reported on the Osbourne family's podcast episode.