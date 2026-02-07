EXCLUSIVE Kelly Osbourne Cruelly Slammed by Trolls Who Accuse Her of Using Dad Ozzy's Death to Distract From Her Shocking Weight Loss Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne has been accused of exploiting her grief to deflect attention from her dramatic weight loss. Aaron Tinney Feb. 7 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne's father died in July 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Posting on Instagram, she described discovering moments of peace among birds of prey, writing she had finally begun to smile again after weeks of devastation. She declared: "In all my sadness and grief I have found something that truly makes me happy! I never thought I would find my smile again through falconry but I did. I absolutely love being with the birds."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne has found peace in falconry.

Article continues below advertisement

Her admission was accompanied by photographs and videos of her handling owls and hawks. In one clip, she can be heard softly telling an owl: "You are great!" While many followers welcomed the post as a tender expression of healing, others responded with venom, accusing Kelly of staging her grief and using her father's death to divert attention from her noticeably slimmer frame. A source close to the family said the backlash had been particularly painful. They added: "Kelly is still coming to terms with an immense personal loss. The idea that her grief could be recast by strangers as something calculated or performative has been profoundly distressing for her."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne was accused of staging her grief.

Article continues below advertisement

In August, weeks after Ozzy's death, Kelly publicly thanked fans for their support, acknowledging how crucial it had been during the darkest period of her life. "I've sat down to write this a hundred times and still don't know if the words will ever feel like enough…but from the bottom of my heart, thank you," she wrote. "The love, support and beautiful messages I've received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain." The reality TV regular also reflected on the unpredictable nature of mourning, adding: "Grief is a strange thing. It sneaks up on you in waves – I will not be OK for a while – but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I'm holding on tight to the love, the light and the legacy left behind." Renewed scrutiny on Kelly's approach to grieving comes against the backdrop of Kelly's long, fraught relationship with public commentary about her body.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne publicly thanked fans for their support after her dad died.

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking in May at the Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles, she said: "We live in a fat-phobic world." Kelly added: "I have been a drug addict, an alcoholic… I've been a complete mess, disrespectful to people, horrible – but I got more s--- for being fat than I did for anything else. It's insane." Kelly, who revealed in 2020 that she had lost 85 pounds following gastric bypass surgery, said weight remained the one subject she could never escape. "You'll never read an article about me that hasn't got a comment about my weight," she said, recalling years of criticism that overshadowed her recovery from addiction and mental health struggles. Another source said the current attacks reflect that same pattern. They revealed: "There is a pervasive feeling that Kelly cannot exist in public without her appearance becoming the focal point. Even moments of genuine grief are being reframed through commentary about her body, which many around her see as needlessly cruel."