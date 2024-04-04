OK Magazine
Kelly Osbourne Explains How Kate Middleton's Public Cancer Battle Reminds Her of Dad Ozzy's Parkinson's Struggles

Source: mega
By:

Apr. 4 2024, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

Kelly Osbourne briefly touched on Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis during the latest episode of "The Osbournes Podcast."

While the Fashion Police alum refused to discuss the "disgusting conspiracy theories" people were making over the situation, Osbourne noted that celebrities need to be treated with respect, especially when dealing with health woes.

Source: mega

Kelly Osbourne said Kate Middleton deserves 'medical privacy.'

"Medical privacy, I think, is really, really important, and everyone deserves it," the mom-of-one, 39, said, then bringing up dad Ozzy Osbourne, who has Parkinson's disease. "And I myself don’t feel as though dad has ever been afforded his medical privacy throughout this whole time."

"They wait for him to go into the doctor's office and take pictures," she noted.

Source: mega

Kate Middleton revealed her health woes last month.

Kelly's mom, Sharon Osbourne, recalled an incident that happened this year, in which she "screamed" at paparazzi for taking snaps of Ozzy, 75, at the doctor's office.

"I lost my cool with the guy," the star, 71, confessed. "And I never usually do with photographers, but we were in an underground car park, and he followed us in, watched us, the big cameras came out, and I just said, ‘Leave him some dignity, would you? F--- off!’ And he didn’t, and I just said, ‘Shame on you. What do you want? He’s going to see his doctor.’"

Source: mega

Ozzy Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019.

The rocker was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2019 but didn't share the news with the public until the following year.

Meanwhile, it's believed Kate received her diagnosis in February 2024, just a few weeks before announcing it to the public via a social media video.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," the Princess of Wales, 42, stated. "The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Source: mega

The Princess of Wales has yet to resume her royal duties as she receives treatment.

"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you."

The royal concluded her message by saying, "as a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment."

