Kate Middleton’s Mom Carole Middleton Needs 'Reassurance' as Her Daughter Bravely Battles Cancer
Kate Middleton is currently battling cancer, and her mother, Carole Middleton, continues to support her daughter during the challenging period. As the Princess of Wales begins treatment, the Middleton brood will help her and Prince William, as well as their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
“We should also spare a thought for another mother in this — Carole Middleton,” royal expert Jennie Bond told an outlet. “Catherine may be 42, but she is still Carole’s little girl, and to watch her go through this and withstand the bullying pressure to explain must have been desperately upsetting.”
“She has no doubt been a tower of strength and a comforting presence for the children, but she, too, will need reassurance,” Bond added.
Before Kate announced she has cancer, the Princess of Wales was criticized for editing her Mother's Day photo, but the Middleton brood stood by her side.
“They’ll have rallied around her, especially her young family,” royal biographer Duncan Larcombe shared. “Carole and Michael will have essentially thrown a safety blanket around the young children to help protect them.”
“In times like this for Kate, it is hugely important. It is crucial the children are looked after carefully,” he added.
- Kate Middleton Is 'Doing Her Best' as Princess Undergoes 'Preventative Chemotherapy'
- Prince Harry Is 'Uncomfortable' With Meghan Markle Building a 'Commercial Enterprise' With Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard
- King Charles Is 'Extremely Concerned' About Kate Middleton's Health as She Begins 'Preventative Chemotherapy'
On Friday, March 22, Kate returned to Instagram to update the public on her health.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Experts spoke to The Mirror.