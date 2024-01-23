Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Attempted Suicide After Finding Out About Husband Ozzy's Affair

Sharon Osbourne pulled back the curtain on the moment she learned of her husband Ozzy Osbourne's previous affair — and how they were able to pick up the pieces afterward.

“He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that,” the 71-year-old said on stage at her show, Sharon Osbourne: Cut The C---, on Sunday, January 21, in London. “But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work ... it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills.”