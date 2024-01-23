Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Attempted Suicide After Finding Out About Husband Ozzy's Affair
Sharon Osbourne pulled back the curtain on the moment she learned of her husband Ozzy Osbourne's previous affair — and how they were able to pick up the pieces afterward.
“He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that,” the 71-year-old said on stage at her show, Sharon Osbourne: Cut The C---, on Sunday, January 21, in London. “But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work ... it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills.”
At the time, the TV personality, who shares daughters Aimee, 40, and Kelly, 39, and son Jack, 38, with Ozzy, 75, reasoned since her children are old enough to "take care of themselves," they would be just fine without her.
“So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom,” she said. “The maid tried to come in to clean room and saw me.”
The pair, who have been married since 1982, have gone through some ups and downs throughout their relationship. In May 2016, a source claimed the duo were going their separate ways amid reports the rocker had an affair with a hairstylist.
Months later, the musician went to rehab for s-- addiction, and they later reconciled, going on to renew their wedding vows in Las Vegas in May 2017.
“For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning,” Ozzy told Hello! Magazine about the ceremony and event.
“I made a huge mistake,” he continued. “Without Sharon, I am nothing. I love her. I can honestly say that I have never loved anybody other than my wife.”
For her part, Sharon later spoke to The Telegraph about Ozzy stepping out on their marriage.
“There wasn’t just one woman; there were six of them," she stated. “When I found out about the hairdresser, I couldn’t believe it. Because none of these women were show ponies; he was doing it to fill the void in some way.”
In 2020, Ozzy told British GQ he "regretted" cheating on Sharon.
"I don't do it anymore," he said. "I got my reality check and I'm lucky she didn’t leave me. I'm not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart."
In 2022, the pair celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
“2022 is a special year for me,” Sharon posted on Instagram. “It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy. We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other’s side."