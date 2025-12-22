Kelly Osbourne and Rarely Seen Brother Louis Bond as They Support Late Father Ozzy's Favorite Soccer Team: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne stepped out with her rarely seen brother Louis Osbourne while doing something their late father, Ozzy Osbourne, would’ve loved. Kelly, 41, posted photos with her older sibling, 50, as they attended the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa, their father’s hometown favorite, on Sunday, December 21.

Kelly Osbourne and Louis Osbourne Made a Rare Appearance

Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram Kelly Osbourne was joined by her brother and his son for the sporting event.

“And we won 2-1 I know my dad was looking down on the game tonight so proud of his Baby Sidney but also so proud of his team,” Kelly captioned a photo of the Black Sabbath rocker wearing an Aston Villa jersey as he cuddled his bulldog. The duo was joined by Louis’ 3-year-old son, Sidney, smiling as they posed on the sidelines in the team’s traditional claret and sky blue.

Ozzy Osbourne Was an Aston Villa Fan

Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram Louis Osbourne is the son of Ozzy's first wife, Thelma Riley.

The “One Word” singer kept things chic for the sporting event in a burgundy jersey, matching flare sweats and coordinating Adidas sneakers. Louis dressed warmly in a black puffer jacket and jeans, while Ozzy’s grandson stole the show in a full player-style jersey ensemble, complete with long socks and white shorts. Kelly and Louis, who is not often seen in public, continue to show that their family remains close following Ozzy’s death at 76 on July 22. Ozzy and his first wife, Thelma Riley, welcomed Louis and Jessica, also adopting her son, Elliot, from a previous relationship. After Ozzy married Sharon Osbourne in 1982, the pair welcomed three more children: Aimee, Kelly and Jack.

Louis Osbourne Opened Up About Ozzy's Final Performance

Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram Louis Osbourne opened up about his father's final performance in July.

Louis lives a quiet life with his wife, Louise, and their two children. In July, just days before the "Paranoid" singer's death, the record label owner made a rare comment about his famous bloodline while reflecting on Ozzy's final performance earlier that month. "I was sobbing at times. It was everything we wanted it to be and more," he wrote, according to the BBC. "I had been anxious for months about this, as I've been worried about my dad's ability to perform with his Parkinson's disease."

Louis and Jack Osbourne Were Impressed With Ozzy's Hometown Funeral

Source: MEGA Louis and Jack Osbourne reflected on their father's death in November.