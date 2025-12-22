or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > kelly osbourne
OK LogoNEWS

Kelly Osbourne and Rarely Seen Brother Louis Bond as They Support Late Father Ozzy's Favorite Soccer Team: Photo

Photo of Kelly Osbourne and Louis Osbourne
Source: MEGA; @kellyosbourne/Instagram

Kelly Osbourne and Louis Osbourne bonded as they attended a match between Manchester United and Aston Villa, a pastime their father, Ozzy Osbourne, loved.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 22 2025, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne stepped out with her rarely seen brother Louis Osbourne while doing something their late father, Ozzy Osbourne, would’ve loved.

Kelly, 41, posted photos with her older sibling, 50, as they attended the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa, their father’s hometown favorite, on Sunday, December 21.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne and Louis Osbourne Made a Rare Appearance

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kelly Osbourne was joined by her brother and his son for the sporting event.
Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram

Kelly Osbourne was joined by her brother and his son for the sporting event.

“And we won 2-1 I know my dad was looking down on the game tonight so proud of his Baby Sidney but also so proud of his team,” Kelly captioned a photo of the Black Sabbath rocker wearing an Aston Villa jersey as he cuddled his bulldog.

The duo was joined by Louis’ 3-year-old son, Sidney, smiling as they posed on the sidelines in the team’s traditional claret and sky blue.

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne Was an Aston Villa Fan

Photo of Louis Osbourne is the son of Ozzy's first wife, Thelma Riley.
Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram

Louis Osbourne is the son of Ozzy's first wife, Thelma Riley.

The “One Word” singer kept things chic for the sporting event in a burgundy jersey, matching flare sweats and coordinating Adidas sneakers. Louis dressed warmly in a black puffer jacket and jeans, while Ozzy’s grandson stole the show in a full player-style jersey ensemble, complete with long socks and white shorts.

Kelly and Louis, who is not often seen in public, continue to show that their family remains close following Ozzy’s death at 76 on July 22. Ozzy and his first wife, Thelma Riley, welcomed Louis and Jessica, also adopting her son, Elliot, from a previous relationship. After Ozzy married Sharon Osbourne in 1982, the pair welcomed three more children: Aimee, Kelly and Jack.

MORE ON:
kelly osbourne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Louis Osbourne Opened Up About Ozzy's Final Performance

Photo of Louis Osbourne opened up about his father's final performance in July.
Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram

Louis Osbourne opened up about his father's final performance in July.

Louis lives a quiet life with his wife, Louise, and their two children.

In July, just days before the "Paranoid" singer's death, the record label owner made a rare comment about his famous bloodline while reflecting on Ozzy's final performance earlier that month.

"I was sobbing at times. It was everything we wanted it to be and more," he wrote, according to the BBC. "I had been anxious for months about this, as I've been worried about my dad's ability to perform with his Parkinson's disease."

Louis and Jack Osbourne Were Impressed With Ozzy's Hometown Funeral

Photo of Louis and Jack Osbourne reflected on their father's death in November.
Source: MEGA

Louis and Jack Osbourne reflected on their father's death in November.

Louis reflected on his father's death in November, alongside his brother Jack, on his "Trying Not to Die" podcast in November, explaining they were shocked at the fan reaction during Ozzy's hometown funeral on July 30.

"[I was] getting goosebumps thinking about [people] climbing up lampposts, hanging out of windows, standing on top of bus stops to get a look of it," he recounted. “I knew people loved him, but I didn’t have a sense of how many and how much."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.