Kelly Osbourne and Rarely Seen Brother Louis Bond as They Support Late Father Ozzy's Favorite Soccer Team: Photo
Dec. 22 2025, Published 1:23 p.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne stepped out with her rarely seen brother Louis Osbourne while doing something their late father, Ozzy Osbourne, would’ve loved.
Kelly, 41, posted photos with her older sibling, 50, as they attended the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa, their father’s hometown favorite, on Sunday, December 21.
Kelly Osbourne and Louis Osbourne Made a Rare Appearance
“And we won 2-1 I know my dad was looking down on the game tonight so proud of his Baby Sidney but also so proud of his team,” Kelly captioned a photo of the Black Sabbath rocker wearing an Aston Villa jersey as he cuddled his bulldog.
The duo was joined by Louis’ 3-year-old son, Sidney, smiling as they posed on the sidelines in the team’s traditional claret and sky blue.
Ozzy Osbourne Was an Aston Villa Fan
The “One Word” singer kept things chic for the sporting event in a burgundy jersey, matching flare sweats and coordinating Adidas sneakers. Louis dressed warmly in a black puffer jacket and jeans, while Ozzy’s grandson stole the show in a full player-style jersey ensemble, complete with long socks and white shorts.
Kelly and Louis, who is not often seen in public, continue to show that their family remains close following Ozzy’s death at 76 on July 22. Ozzy and his first wife, Thelma Riley, welcomed Louis and Jessica, also adopting her son, Elliot, from a previous relationship. After Ozzy married Sharon Osbourne in 1982, the pair welcomed three more children: Aimee, Kelly and Jack.
Louis Osbourne Opened Up About Ozzy's Final Performance
Louis lives a quiet life with his wife, Louise, and their two children.
In July, just days before the "Paranoid" singer's death, the record label owner made a rare comment about his famous bloodline while reflecting on Ozzy's final performance earlier that month.
"I was sobbing at times. It was everything we wanted it to be and more," he wrote, according to the BBC. "I had been anxious for months about this, as I've been worried about my dad's ability to perform with his Parkinson's disease."
Louis and Jack Osbourne Were Impressed With Ozzy's Hometown Funeral
Louis reflected on his father's death in November, alongside his brother Jack, on his "Trying Not to Die" podcast in November, explaining they were shocked at the fan reaction during Ozzy's hometown funeral on July 30.
"[I was] getting goosebumps thinking about [people] climbing up lampposts, hanging out of windows, standing on top of bus stops to get a look of it," he recounted. “I knew people loved him, but I didn’t have a sense of how many and how much."