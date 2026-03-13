or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Entertainment > Kelly Ripa
ENTERTAINMENT

Kelly Ripa Admits She Hasn't 'Done a Crunch in 5 Years' After Receiving 'Good Advice' From Plastic Surgeon: 'It Ages Your Neck'

Photo of Kelly Ripa
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa would rather her neck not age than have a six-pack.

Profile Image

March 12 2026, Published 9:53 p.m. ET

Kelly Ripa is keeping it real — and skipping crunches.

During the Thursday, March 12, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the famed talk show host revealed she's given up one of the most classic core exercises after hearing some "good advice" from a plastic surgeon.

The conversation started innocently, as her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, read a segment about the worst habits for your back, according to spine surgeons.

'Steer Clear of Sit-Ups'

Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos discussed the worst habits for your back.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos discussed the worst habits for your back.

"Bending, lifting, and twisting. How do you not do any of those things?" Consuelos asked.

In agreement, Ripa reiterated that "they do all those things," especially when hoisting luggage overhead on an airplane, before comedically calling her husband a "hero" as he demonstrated his bag-lifting technique.

The discussion then turned to sit-ups, as Consuelos read: "Don’t play pickleball without warming up first… and steer clear of sit-ups?"

Image of Mark Consuelos reenacted how he places his luggage overhead on a flight.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos reenacted how he places his luggage overhead on a flight.

A surprised Ripa responded, "What?"

Consuelos explained that straight-legged sit-ups, where you don’t bend your knees, can put stress on the spine.

Live's Executive Producer Michael Gelman chimed in, "Planking is better, and there are other alternatives."

Kelly Ripa

'The Tighter Your Core, the Worse Your Neck Looks'

Image of Kelly Ripa shared advice she was once given by a plastic surgeon.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa shared advice she was once given by a plastic surgeon.

Ripa grabbed the paper to see the specifics.

"Sit-ups and crunches can strengthen your core, but they may put a lot of stress on the discs in your spine," she read aloud. "Core-strengthening exercises such as planks, Pilates, swimming, yoga, and elliptical machines are a lot better for your back in general."

But it was one note from a plastic surgeon that made Ripa rethink her fitness routine entirely.

"Also your neck," she revealed. "The tighter your core, the worse your neck looks. Dr. [David] Rosenberg, he just says, like, a tight core ages your neck in dog years. Anyway, this is good advice from a plastic surgeon. So now I haven’t done a crunch in five years. That ended that."

Kelly Ripa Warned Viewers About Getting Botox Too Young

Image of Kelly Ripa isn't shy to share her opinion about plastic surgery.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa isn't shy to share her opinion about plastic surgery.

This isn't the first time Ripa made a candid plastic surgery confession on Live.

In an episode last month, the Hope & Faith actress warned young fans they may regret getting cosmetic work done on their faces too soon.

"People, another article I read, are delving into Botox younger and younger," she said. "Which to me is wild. It’s wild. It’s like you haven’t even — life hasn’t even hit you yet. You are going to make yourself look older. These are my opinions, again."

