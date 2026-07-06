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Kelly Ripa Would Have 'Bet Her Life' That Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden Wedding Was a 'Decoy'

Composite photo of Kelly Ripa, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa refused to believe Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had chosen Madison Square Garden as their wedding venue.

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July 6 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

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Perhaps no one told Kelly Ripa that Taylor Swift is a "Mastermind."

The famed talk show host was forced to eat her words during the Monday, July 6, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, as she reacted to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tying the knot at Madison Square Garden over the weekend.

"I don’t know if you heard, I was very dubious about this — I thought for sure this was a lie and untrue — but it looks like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden," Ripa said while reaching the end of her talk sheet.

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'I Would Have Bet My Life'

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Image of Kelly Ripa was forced to eat her words after Taylor Swift said 'I do' at MSG.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa was forced to eat her words after Taylor Swift said 'I do' at MSG.

"Those crazy kids," Ripa's Live co-host and husband, Mark Consuelos, whom she eloped with in Las Vegas in 1996, chimed in.

"Which I was like, there’s no way," Ripa continued, admitting she was among many skeptics who refused to believe the "Love Story" singer was actually going to say "I do" inside of the famous arena ahead of the Friday, July 3, wedding ceremony at MSG.

The Hope & Faith actress admitted: "I would have bet my life. I was like, that’s a decoy. That’s a decoy. Whatever that is, is a decoy."

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Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks Performed at Taylor Swift's Wedding

Image of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turned MSG into an enchanted forest for their wedding ceremony.
Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turned MSG into an enchanted forest for their wedding ceremony.

The MSG party was far from a "decoy," however, as around 1,000 guests arrived at the Garden for Swift and Kelce's forest-themed "black tie" event on Friday evening, where Swift walked down the aisle in a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture dress and left an emotional Kelce in tears with her 20-minute vows.

Further dishing details about the reception, Ripa noted: "Paul McCartney performed ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ at the wedding, which is so beautiful, and Stevie Nicks also performed."

Consuelos reacted to McCartney singing The Beatles' beloved tune with a sweet "aww" before wishing the A-list couple "congratulations."

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Image of Kelly Ripa reacted to Taylor Swift getting married on her father's birthday.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa reacted to Taylor Swift getting married on her father's birthday.

Ripa then asked Live's executive producer Michael Gelman to confirm which date the wedding took place on over the weekend.

After he confirmed it was July 3, Ripa excitedly realized that Swift and Kelce said "I do" on her father Joe Ripa’s birthday.

Kelly Ripa Celebrates Her Dad Joe's 87th Birthday

Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated her father Joe Ripa's birthday on July 3.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated her father Joe Ripa's birthday on July 3.

“I should have told him that in honor of his birthday they had their wedding on his birthday. That’s a good sign,” Ripa continued after kicking off the show by sharing a photo of her dad smiling in front of a cake topped with strawberries, candles and a “happy birthday” sign.

Consuelos noted at the top of the episode that he and Ripa “kicked off” their July 4th weekend "right" by celebrating his father-in-law’s 87th birthday with their kids.

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