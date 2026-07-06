NEWS Kelly Ripa Would Have 'Bet Her Life' That Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden Wedding Was a 'Decoy' Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa refused to believe Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had chosen Madison Square Garden as their wedding venue. Rebecca Friedman July 6 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Perhaps no one told Kelly Ripa that Taylor Swift is a "Mastermind." The famed talk show host was forced to eat her words during the Monday, July 6, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, as she reacted to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tying the knot at Madison Square Garden over the weekend. "I don’t know if you heard, I was very dubious about this — I thought for sure this was a lie and untrue — but it looks like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden," Ripa said while reaching the end of her talk sheet.

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'I Would Have Bet My Life'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa was forced to eat her words after Taylor Swift said 'I do' at MSG.

"Those crazy kids," Ripa's Live co-host and husband, Mark Consuelos, whom she eloped with in Las Vegas in 1996, chimed in. "Which I was like, there’s no way," Ripa continued, admitting she was among many skeptics who refused to believe the "Love Story" singer was actually going to say "I do" inside of the famous arena ahead of the Friday, July 3, wedding ceremony at MSG. The Hope & Faith actress admitted: "I would have bet my life. I was like, that’s a decoy. That’s a decoy. Whatever that is, is a decoy."

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Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks Performed at Taylor Swift's Wedding

Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turned MSG into an enchanted forest for their wedding ceremony.

The MSG party was far from a "decoy," however, as around 1,000 guests arrived at the Garden for Swift and Kelce's forest-themed "black tie" event on Friday evening, where Swift walked down the aisle in a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture dress and left an emotional Kelce in tears with her 20-minute vows. Further dishing details about the reception, Ripa noted: "Paul McCartney performed ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ at the wedding, which is so beautiful, and Stevie Nicks also performed." Consuelos reacted to McCartney singing The Beatles' beloved tune with a sweet "aww" before wishing the A-list couple "congratulations."

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa reacted to Taylor Swift getting married on her father's birthday.

Ripa then asked Live's executive producer Michael Gelman to confirm which date the wedding took place on over the weekend. After he confirmed it was July 3, Ripa excitedly realized that Swift and Kelce said "I do" on her father Joe Ripa’s birthday.

Kelly Ripa Celebrates Her Dad Joe's 87th Birthday

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated her father Joe Ripa's birthday on July 3.