ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa Not Buying Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's MSG Wedding Rumors as She Advises Couple to 'Save a Fortune' and Elope in Vegas Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa advised Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to elope in Las Vegas like she and Mark Consuelos did in 1996. Rebecca Friedman June 12 2026, Published 5:38 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

'I Don't Believe That'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa isn't buying rumors claiming Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are tying the knot at MSG.

Ripa, however, interjected to make it clear she's doubtful of the event, which is rumored to take place next month. "I don't believe that," the Hope & Faith actress declared, though Consuelos listed all the reasons why it might make sense for Swift and Kelce to say "I do" inside of the iconic arena. "You know what? Obviously, she's a massive celebrity and trying to have a wedding, and they're gonna have a lot of people talking about it, they're gonna find out where it is, and then they will have helicopters over there wedding the whole time," he explained of the hypothetical chaos surrounding the 14-time Grammy winner's special day.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Gonna Save You 2 a Fortune'

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in August 2025 after two years of dating.

"It's loud, it's annoying," he added. "This way, there are no helicopters inside of a building, and you don't have to worry about a guest lists, you can have as many [people as] you like." Ripa was still not buying the situation, jokingly advising Swift and Kelce to follow her and Consuelos' non-traditional wedding route. "I'm gonna save you two a fortune. Chapel of the Bells," she quipped, referring to the location of the All My Children stars' Las Vegas elopement in 1996. "You're in, you're out. No windows. There is a window, but it's the front office. And it's no mus, no fuss. You're super married, super quick."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Those Marriages Stick'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos eloped at Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996.

Consuelos — who has been married to Ripa for more than 30 years — pointed out that the Vegas elopement site is likely "less than a couple hundred bucks," comedically pointing out, "And those marriages stick." Further raving about Chapel of the Bells, Ripa mentioned, "You can go in there in the middle of the night." "And then throw your after-party at Madison Square Garden," she suggested.

Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have been married for more than 30 years and share three children.