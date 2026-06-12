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Kelly Ripa Not Buying Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's MSG Wedding Rumors as She Advises Couple to 'Save a Fortune' and Elope in Vegas

Composite photo of Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa advised Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to elope in Las Vegas like she and Mark Consuelos did in 1996.

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June 12 2026, Published 5:38 p.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa isn't convinced by reports claiming Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The longtime television star reacted to the "Love Story" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's rumored MSG nuptials during the Friday, June 12, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, as her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, brought up the talking point: "Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding could be one of the most expensive of all time."

"Now, I heard a rumor about this as well. Allegedly, they're gonna have the wedding at Madison Square Garden," he explained, noting the venue is $1 million dollars a day to rent out.

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'I Don't Believe That'

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Image of Kelly Ripa isn't buying rumors claiming Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are tying the knot at MSG.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa isn't buying rumors claiming Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are tying the knot at MSG.

Ripa, however, interjected to make it clear she's doubtful of the event, which is rumored to take place next month.

"I don't believe that," the Hope & Faith actress declared, though Consuelos listed all the reasons why it might make sense for Swift and Kelce to say "I do" inside of the iconic arena.

"You know what? Obviously, she's a massive celebrity and trying to have a wedding, and they're gonna have a lot of people talking about it, they're gonna find out where it is, and then they will have helicopters over there wedding the whole time," he explained of the hypothetical chaos surrounding the 14-time Grammy winner's special day.

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'I'm Gonna Save You 2 a Fortune'

Image of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in August 2025 after two years of dating.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in August 2025 after two years of dating.

"It's loud, it's annoying," he added. "This way, there are no helicopters inside of a building, and you don't have to worry about a guest lists, you can have as many [people as] you like."

Ripa was still not buying the situation, jokingly advising Swift and Kelce to follow her and Consuelos' non-traditional wedding route.

"I'm gonna save you two a fortune. Chapel of the Bells," she quipped, referring to the location of the All My Children stars' Las Vegas elopement in 1996. "You're in, you're out. No windows. There is a window, but it's the front office. And it's no mus, no fuss. You're super married, super quick."

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'Those Marriages Stick'

Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos eloped at Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos eloped at Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996.

Consuelos — who has been married to Ripa for more than 30 years — pointed out that the Vegas elopement site is likely "less than a couple hundred bucks," comedically pointing out, "And those marriages stick."

Further raving about Chapel of the Bells, Ripa mentioned, "You can go in there in the middle of the night."

"And then throw your after-party at Madison Square Garden," she suggested.

Image of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have been married for more than 30 years and share three children.
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have been married for more than 30 years and share three children.

Ripa and Consuelos' wedding photo then flashed on the screen, causing the longtime lovers to reminisce about tying the knot.

The Live co-hosts said "I do" on May 1, 1996, before welcoming three children: Michael, 29, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 23.

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