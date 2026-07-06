Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Top-Secret Wedding Invitation Revealed: See First Photo of Forest-Themed Card Guests Received for 'Black Tie' Event

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's exclusive Manhattan wedding invite has been unveiled, giving fans some of the first details of the luxe affair. Ashish Ferguson, the brother of the football star's childhood friend and former personal chef, Kumar Ferguson, included the sunset-hued invitation in a photo dump recapping the Thursday, July 3, event in a post shared via Instagram on Monday, July 6.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Invitation Revealed

Source: @its.shish_/Instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding invitations were watermarked with their guest's names to prevent leaks.

"You're Invited. July 3rd, 2026. Manhattan. Love, Taylor & Travis," read the invitation. "One Night Only. Early Evening. Black Tie." The invitation – watermarked with the guest's name to prevent it from being shared or leaked – featured a tranquil forest and creek backdrop. The note also included a custom monogram with the couple's double T initials as an extra-special touch.

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Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden Wedding

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married on July 3 after nearly three years of dating.

As OK! previously reported, the "Blank Space" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs star, both 36, tied the knot in New York City over the weekend after weeks of speculation about their big day. The couple – who were first romantically linked in 2023 – were rumored to invite more than 1,000 guests to celebrate at the Big Apple's Madison Square Garden.

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Taylor Swift and Taylor Swift's Wedding Had Star-Studded Guest List

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were joined at the altar by Adam Sandler.

Donna Kelce Called the Wedding 'Magical'

Source: MEGA Guests were reportedly required to give up their cell phones at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.