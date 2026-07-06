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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Top-Secret Wedding Invitation Revealed: See First Photo of Forest-Themed Card Guests Received for 'Black Tie' Event

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA; @its.shish_/Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding invitation featured a sunset-hued palette.

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July 6 2026, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's exclusive Manhattan wedding invite has been unveiled, giving fans some of the first details of the luxe affair.

Ashish Ferguson, the brother of the football star's childhood friend and former personal chef, Kumar Ferguson, included the sunset-hued invitation in a photo dump recapping the Thursday, July 3, event in a post shared via Instagram on Monday, July 6.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Invitation Revealed

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Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding invitations were watermarked with their guest's names to prevent leaks.
Source: @its.shish_/Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding invitations were watermarked with their guest's names to prevent leaks.

"You're Invited. July 3rd, 2026. Manhattan. Love, Taylor & Travis," read the invitation. "One Night Only. Early Evening. Black Tie."

The invitation – watermarked with the guest's name to prevent it from being shared or leaked – featured a tranquil forest and creek backdrop.

The note also included a custom monogram with the couple's double T initials as an extra-special touch.

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Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden Wedding

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married on July 3 after nearly three years of dating.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married on July 3 after nearly three years of dating.

As OK! previously reported, the "Blank Space" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs star, both 36, tied the knot in New York City over the weekend after weeks of speculation about their big day.

The couple – who were first romantically linked in 2023 – were rumored to invite more than 1,000 guests to celebrate at the Big Apple's Madison Square Garden.

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Taylor Swift and Taylor Swift's Wedding Had Star-Studded Guest List

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were joined at the altar by Adam Sandler.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were joined at the altar by Adam Sandler.

Their ceremony was officiated by Adam Sandler and included a star-studded guest list including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Adam Scott, Paul Rudd and Lena Dunham.

Kelce and Swift reportedly spent 20 minutes on their vows, which they wrote themselves and read from a gold book. The lavish party kicked off around 5 p.m. and lasted until 4 a.m. the next morning.

The couple announced they were officially husband and wife with a jumbotron outside of the arena that read "JUST&T MARRIED."

Donna Kelce Called the Wedding 'Magical'

Photo of Guests were reportedly required to give up their cell phones at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.
Source: MEGA

Guests were reportedly required to give up their cell phones at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

An official statement released by the musician's rep read, "The ceremony joined both families together, officiated by their friend, Adam Sandler. Taylor and Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Austin Swift served as Taylor's Man of Honor. Jason Kelce was Travis's Best Man."

No official photos have been shared since cell phones were not allowed inside the luxe event to prevent leaks. The athlete's mother, Donna Kelce, has only offered a tiny hint about the "magical" event.

"I really can’t say a heck of a lot, except it was magical, man," the matriarch, 73, explained during Macy's annual 4th of July fireworks display and celebration.

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