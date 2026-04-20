Kelly Ripa 'Breaks With Medicine' After New Study Urges 'People Over Age 50' to 'Stop Showering Every Day': 'I'm Going to Disagree'
April 20 2026, Published 9:04 a.m. ET
Kelly Ripa isn’t exactly on board with a new hygiene recommendation making the rounds.
During the Friday, April 17, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the longtime host reacted in slight disgust to a recent study suggesting people over age 50 may not need to shower every day.
"Doctors are now urging people over the age of 50 to stop showering every day," Ripa, 55, read off a sheet of paper before declaring, "Now, this is where I'm going to break with medicine. I feel like, over 50, you should shower twice as much."
Her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, also 55, was intrigued by his wife's stance, as he asked, "What’s going on?"
Ripa went on to explain the reasoning behind the recommendation, noting that as people age, their skin naturally changes.
"They’re saying that as we get older, our skin tends to produce less oil and becomes thinner as we lose collagen," the All My Children actress continued. "And our sebaceous glands, which lubricate the skin, naturally become less active."
'I Usually Am on the Side of Doctors'
Still, Ripa wasn’t sold on scaling back her daily showers.
"I just feel like they’re saying that showering frequency should be determined by the amount of sweat and body odor that one produces, as well as physical activity," she argued. "But they’re saying that most people don’t need to shower every day."
"I think I’m going to disagree," she confessed. "I usually am on the side of the doctors. This one, I say, if you feel like your sebaceous glands are breaking down, put on moisturizer."
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Consuelos pointed out that the study noted "people can spot clean certain areas," though Ripa remained unconvinced.
"I mean, I did that enough when my kids were toddlers," she quipped of her and Consuelos' three children — Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 23. "You know what I mean? I would choose the area that most needed attention."
Kelly Ripa Showers 'Up to 3 Times a Day'
Ripa's "break with medicine" when it comes to shower frequency is no surprise to Live fans, as the Hope & Faith star revealed earlier this week that she showers "up to three times a day."
"It depends. I always shower in the morning. I shower after a workout, and sometimes I'll shower if I'm outside at night, if I've been in the pollen, then I'll shower again at night," she shared during a discussion about how showering in low light supposedly "promises better sleep."
“I try to shower in complete darkness at all times,” the mom-of-three joked. "There's nothing more frightening than seeing me soaking wet. 'Cause we have, like, a glass door shower, and you can see yourself in the mirror, which is, you know, terrifying. Terrifying."