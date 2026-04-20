NEWS Kelly Ripa 'Breaks With Medicine' After New Study Urges 'People Over Age 50' to 'Stop Showering Every Day': 'I'm Going to Disagree' Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa was not convinced by a new study claiming people over the age of 50 shouldn't shower every day. Rebecca Friedman April 20 2026, Published 9:04 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kelly Ripa isn’t exactly on board with a new hygiene recommendation making the rounds. During the Friday, April 17, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the longtime host reacted in slight disgust to a recent study suggesting people over age 50 may not need to shower every day. "Doctors are now urging people over the age of 50 to stop showering every day," Ripa, 55, read off a sheet of paper before declaring, "Now, this is where I'm going to break with medicine. I feel like, over 50, you should shower twice as much."

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are both 55 years old.

Her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, also 55, was intrigued by his wife's stance, as he asked, "What’s going on?" Ripa went on to explain the reasoning behind the recommendation, noting that as people age, their skin naturally changes. "They’re saying that as we get older, our skin tends to produce less oil and becomes thinner as we lose collagen," the All My Children actress continued. "And our sebaceous glands, which lubricate the skin, naturally become less active."

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'I Usually Am on the Side of Doctors'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa admitted she's 'usually on the side of the doctors.'

Still, Ripa wasn’t sold on scaling back her daily showers. "I just feel like they’re saying that showering frequency should be determined by the amount of sweat and body odor that one produces, as well as physical activity," she argued. "But they’re saying that most people don’t need to shower every day." "I think I’m going to disagree," she confessed. "I usually am on the side of the doctors. This one, I say, if you feel like your sebaceous glands are breaking down, put on moisturizer."

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Source: Live With Kelly and Ripa Kelly Ripa joked she spot cleaned 'enough when my kids were toddlers.'

Consuelos pointed out that the study noted "people can spot clean certain areas," though Ripa remained unconvinced. "I mean, I did that enough when my kids were toddlers," she quipped of her and Consuelos' three children — Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 23. "You know what I mean? I would choose the area that most needed attention."

Kelly Ripa Showers 'Up to 3 Times a Day'

Source: Live With Kelly and Ripa Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos typically shower more than once a day.