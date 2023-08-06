Perfect Parents! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Moments With Their 3 Kids
Family affair!
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who are the co-hosts of Live!, have never failed to share adorable snaps of their three now adult children. The couple, who has been married for 27 years, share sons Michael, 26, Joaquin, 20, and daughter Lola, 22. The famous duo recently became co-workers in April when Ryan Seacrest left the day-time show, and they always mention their three bundles of joys on air. The pair is also prone to sharing the brood's best moments on Instagram.
Scroll through the gallery to see the family-of-five's cutest moments!
On June 16, the mother-of-three uploaded a video featuring a slideshow of photos of their only daughter for her 22nd birthday.
"LOLA!!!! Happy birthday to you @theyoungestyung 🥳🎉 We love you 😘 (All photos have been miraculously approved)," Kelly quipped as images of the brunette beauty played.
One memorable snap showed the Riverdale actor hugging his baby girl in bed while the blonde beauty took a selfie of the trio.
Similarly to her post for Lola, Kelly shared a slideshow of new and old photos featuring their eldest son, Michael, for his 26th birthday.
"26 years ago he rocked our world and has been rockin it ever since! Happy birthday @michael.consuelos we love you🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉," she wrote on June 2.
In response, Michael commented, "Thanks for life, mom!❤️"
One adorable throwback image showed Mark holding his son on his shoulder as they both held up a thumbs up.
On May 17, the actress uploaded a video that played snaps from Lola's college graduation.
"Lola Gets! 🎓#HappyGraduation and congrats @theyoungestyung … we are so proud of you 👏 👩🎓 🎉 @instasuelos #NYU2023 #NYUCliveDavisInstitute," the All My Children alum captioned the footage.
Kelly used a photo of herself for the main image, and later on in the clip, Mark and Lola each kissed one of Lola's cheeks.
In yet another Instagram image, Kelly remade an old photo of herself and her three kids from when they were younger in celebration of Mother's Day.
"Objects in this recreation photo are bigger than they appear 👀 #Throwback #HappyMothersDay #ThenVsNow," she joked.
In the still, the talk show host had on the same stressed expression she showed the camera in the old snap.
The day prior to recreating the image, she shared the original with her 3.4 million followers.
"Headed into #mothersday like…" she penned on May 13. In response, hubby Mark wished his wife well, saying, "Happy Mother's Day!!!"
Other notable figures commented on the post, including Lisa Rinna, who said, "I think this might be my favorite photo ever."