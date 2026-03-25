Kelly Ripa Looks Confused as She Hilariously Examines Snail Intercourse on 'Live': 'Who's the Top?'
March 24 2026, Published 9:48 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa knew snails were slimy, but she wasn't aware they got down and dirty!
During the Tuesday, March 24, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, dove deep into a hilarious debate about the reproductive process of mollusks.
Acknowledging one snail in particular named Ned, whose shell prevents him from finding the right mate, Ripa held up a photo of the tiny animal on a leaf while declaring: "Ned has a problem."
Kelly Ripa Jokes Snail's 'Quest for Love' Is 'Predictably Slow'
Ripa went on to explain how Ned "has a rare shell" and is "doomed to have no love life" because of it.
She shared: "He's having trouble finding dates because, the way his shell is tilted, it coils to the left, not the right, making him one in 40,000 snails whose s-- organs don't line up with the rest of the species."
"He has to find another lefty snail so he can mate!" the Hope & Faith actress exclaimed, joking the little creature's "quest for true love is predictably slow."
'What I Want to Know Is, Who's the Top?'
"Now, looking at this, here, aren't you wondering how it happens entirely, right? What I want to know is, who's the top?" Ripa quipped, as Live's executive producer Michael Gelman chimed in, "Or the side? Who's the side?"
Wrapping up the segment, Consuelos kept things silly, pleading to fans: "If you have a lefty snail, let us know and we'll make a match."
- Mark Consuelos Admits His and Kelly Ripa's Talk Show Has 'Gotten in the Way' of His Favorite Time for Intercourse
- Kelly Ripa Complains About Mark Consuelos' 'Disgusting' Desire to Have Morning Intercourse
- Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Gross Out Viewers With Flirty Exchange About Their Body Parts: 'Why Would Anyone Want to Watch This?'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kelly Ripa Always Has a Smutty Sense of Humor
Consuelos and Ripa are known for fueling raunchy chats on their award-winning talk show, with the Riverdale actor even recently admitting Live's morning broadcast has "gotten in the way of" his preferred time to make love with his wife of nearly 30 years.
"It's been the antidote for it," Consuelos comedically confessed during an interview with special guest Christa Miller — who brought up a comment Ripa previously made about a.m. intercourse being "disgusting."
"I have something to say. I watch this show, I'm a fan," the Shrinking actress shared on the show. "Mark, I'm going to say this with love. There's no morning s--. No one likes it. And not even on the weekends."
She teasingly added, "We also don't fall for the, 'I just want to cuddle you' in the morning."