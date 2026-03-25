ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa Looks Confused as She Hilariously Examines Snail Intercourse on 'Live': 'Who's the Top?' Source: MEGA; Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa needs answers after speeding through a lesson about how snails mate during the Tuesday, March 24, episode of 'Live.' Rebecca Friedman March 24 2026, Published 9:48 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kelly Ripa knew snails were slimy, but she wasn't aware they got down and dirty! During the Tuesday, March 24, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, dove deep into a hilarious debate about the reproductive process of mollusks. Acknowledging one snail in particular named Ned, whose shell prevents him from finding the right mate, Ripa held up a photo of the tiny animal on a leaf while declaring: "Ned has a problem."

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Kelly Ripa Jokes Snail's 'Quest for Love' Is 'Predictably Slow'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa showed 'Live' viewers a snail who is 'doomed to have no love life' because of his 'rare shell.'

Ripa went on to explain how Ned "has a rare shell" and is "doomed to have no love life" because of it. She shared: "He's having trouble finding dates because, the way his shell is tilted, it coils to the left, not the right, making him one in 40,000 snails whose s-- organs don't line up with the rest of the species." "He has to find another lefty snail so he can mate!" the Hope & Faith actress exclaimed, joking the little creature's "quest for true love is predictably slow."

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'What I Want to Know Is, Who's the Top?'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa had questions after learning about how snails reproduce.

"Now, looking at this, here, aren't you wondering how it happens entirely, right? What I want to know is, who's the top?" Ripa quipped, as Live's executive producer Michael Gelman chimed in, "Or the side? Who's the side?" Wrapping up the segment, Consuelos kept things silly, pleading to fans: "If you have a lefty snail, let us know and we'll make a match."

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Kelly Ripa Always Has a Smutty Sense of Humor

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa frequently leans into her smutty sense of humor.

Consuelos and Ripa are known for fueling raunchy chats on their award-winning talk show, with the Riverdale actor even recently admitting Live's morning broadcast has "gotten in the way of" his preferred time to make love with his wife of nearly 30 years. "It's been the antidote for it," Consuelos comedically confessed during an interview with special guest Christa Miller — who brought up a comment Ripa previously made about a.m. intercourse being "disgusting."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos said his and Kelly Ripa's morning talk show interferes with his bedroom desires.