Mark Consuelos Smirks as He Asks Kelly Ripa to Have Intercourse All Weekend to 'Break' Adults' Low Averages of Intimacy
Mark Consuelos was feeling frisky this morning.
During the Friday, September 5, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the Riverdale actor was ready to pounce on his wife and co-host, Kelly Ripa, as he proposed the idea of having intercourse all weekend in an effort to break the low average rate of how often adults are getting intimate in the bedroom.
The raunchy comment from Consuelos came after Ripa discussed a talking point about how "Americans are having less s-- than ever."
Kelly Ripa Says Americans Are Having 'Less S-- Than Ever'
In response to the shocking claim, Consuelos yelled, "Oh, come on!"
"There is a s-- recession," Ripa declared, as Live's executive producer Michael Gelman suggested, "a [s--]-cession?"
"A [s--]-cession," Ripa confirmed. "They found that just 37 percent of people 18-64 reported having s-- at least once a week. That is down from 55 percent in 1990."
"The decline is even more striking for young adults," she explained, revealing "almost a quarter of people age 18-29, or 24 percent, said they had not had s-- in the past year."
Consuelos replied by circling back to an earlier discussion on the morning talk show about "smoking pot" being one of the biggest turn-offs for women.
"And the phones," Gelman added, as the Live stars had talked about Gen Z using their cell phones too much just one day prior.
"It’s the weed and the phones," Consuelos quipped.
Rolling her eyes at Consuelos and Gelman's comments, Ripa continued reading: "The study shows that the same trend holds true for people up to the age of 64 of all sexual orientations, both married and single."
It was at this point Consuelos smirked and proposed a solution to the problem.
"Well, we're gonna break that average this weekend. Me and you, kiddo," he joked, as Ripa shook her head while appearing a bit embarrassed. "Yeah! Right?"
Ripa didn't appear on board with Consuelos' plan, however, as she teased: "Who is this we you speak of?"
The married co-hosts couldn't stop laughing as Consuelos muttered, "You got a mouse in your pocket?"
The Husband for Hire star's excitement toward getting Ripa in the bedroom just proves how in love with his wife he still is after nearly 30 years of marriage.
Ripa and Consuelos met on the set of All My Children in 1995 and tied the knot the following year.
The lovebirds share three kids: Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22.
Upon returning back from summer break and airing the start of Live's 38th season, Kelly and Mark shared sweet photos of their family vacation.
"All of these vacation photos are selfies, I’d like to point out. Because no one else likes to take a vacation photo," Kelly joked during the episode.