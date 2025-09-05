ENTERTAINMENT Mark Consuelos Smirks as He Asks Kelly Ripa to Have Intercourse All Weekend to 'Break' Adults' Low Averages of Intimacy Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for almost 30 years. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 5 2025, Published 6:55 p.m. ET

Mark Consuelos was feeling frisky this morning. During the Friday, September 5, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the Riverdale actor was ready to pounce on his wife and co-host, Kelly Ripa, as he proposed the idea of having intercourse all weekend in an effort to break the low average rate of how often adults are getting intimate in the bedroom. The raunchy comment from Consuelos came after Ripa discussed a talking point about how "Americans are having less s-- than ever."

Kelly Ripa Says Americans Are Having 'Less S-- Than Ever'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos has been co-hosting live with his wife, Kelly Ripa, since April 2023.

In response to the shocking claim, Consuelos yelled, "Oh, come on!" "There is a s-- recession," Ripa declared, as Live's executive producer Michael Gelman suggested, "a [s--]-cession?" "A [s--]-cession," Ripa confirmed. "They found that just 37 percent of people 18-64 reported having s-- at least once a week. That is down from 55 percent in 1990."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa has starred on 'Live' for 25 seasons.

"The decline is even more striking for young adults," she explained, revealing "almost a quarter of people age 18-29, or 24 percent, said they had not had s-- in the past year." Consuelos replied by circling back to an earlier discussion on the morning talk show about "smoking pot" being one of the biggest turn-offs for women. "And the phones," Gelman added, as the Live stars had talked about Gen Z using their cell phones too much just one day prior. "It’s the weed and the phones," Consuelos quipped.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos asked his wife to hit the bedroom this weekend while live on air.

Rolling her eyes at Consuelos and Gelman's comments, Ripa continued reading: "The study shows that the same trend holds true for people up to the age of 64 of all sexual orientations, both married and single." It was at this point Consuelos smirked and proposed a solution to the problem. "Well, we're gonna break that average this weekend. Me and you, kiddo," he joked, as Ripa shook her head while appearing a bit embarrassed. "Yeah! Right?"

Ripa didn't appear on board with Consuelos' plan, however, as she teased: "Who is this we you speak of?" The married co-hosts couldn't stop laughing as Consuelos muttered, "You got a mouse in your pocket?" The Husband for Hire star's excitement toward getting Ripa in the bedroom just proves how in love with his wife he still is after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Relationship Timeline

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared photos from their family vacation earlier this week.