ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa Looks Disgusted During Chat About Getting Intimate in a 'Total Strangers Bed': 'Are People Getting Wild at Airbnbs?' Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa isn't thrilled about the idea of making love in an Airbnb. Rebecca Friedman Dec. 11 2025, Updated 7:31 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa was not having it during the Thursday, December 11, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark — especially when the conversation turned to what goes down in short-term rentals. The blonde beauty's husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, kicked things off with a baffling headline that immediately had Ripa cringing in her chair. "Airbnb guest gets shocked by a note on the bed that demands it’s for sleeping only. No other activities," the Riverdale actor read off of a sheet of paper, as Ripa's face grew heavy with disgust.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa was stunned to learn that people 'get it on' in a 'strangers bed.'

Without missing a beat, the Hope & Faith actress declared: "Yeah, no problem.” Consuelos burst out laughing, while trying to give into the story. "You know when you walk into an Airbnb," he continued, though Ripa interrupted by sarcastically stating: "Oh, the first thing I think is, ‘Oh, let’s get it on in this total stranger’s bed.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa said she'd have 'no problem' not getting intimate in a short-term rental.

Consuelos was sure the story was satire, as he added, “It was a joke, I’m sure, right?" Though he quickly realized it wasn't, exclaiming: "No! They confirmed [to a news outlet] that they’d be respecting the request." Ripa blinked in confusion, while her husband went on, "There’s another note explaining that the neighbors are very sensitive to noise.” Fully in disbelief, Ripa asked, "Are people getting wild at Airbnbs?”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa looked disgusted during a chat about Airbnb antics.

“Yes!” Consuelos insisted, seeming like his wife's question about vacation bedroom behavior was a no-brainer. Live's executive producer Michael Gelman chimed in without hesitation: "Of course!" A stunned Ripa looked around the studio, still not convinced. "Really?" she asked, genuinely baffled as Consuelos finally moved on to the next talking point.

Mark Consuelos Asked Kelly Ripa to Get Intimate All Weekend

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos tied the knot in 1996.