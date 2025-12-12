Kelly Ripa Looks Disgusted During Chat About Getting Intimate in a 'Total Strangers Bed': 'Are People Getting Wild at Airbnbs?'
Dec. 11 2025, Updated 7:31 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa was not having it during the Thursday, December 11, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark — especially when the conversation turned to what goes down in short-term rentals.
The blonde beauty's husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, kicked things off with a baffling headline that immediately had Ripa cringing in her chair.
"Airbnb guest gets shocked by a note on the bed that demands it’s for sleeping only. No other activities," the Riverdale actor read off of a sheet of paper, as Ripa's face grew heavy with disgust.
Without missing a beat, the Hope & Faith actress declared: "Yeah, no problem.”
Consuelos burst out laughing, while trying to give into the story.
"You know when you walk into an Airbnb," he continued, though Ripa interrupted by sarcastically stating: "Oh, the first thing I think is, ‘Oh, let’s get it on in this total stranger’s bed.'"
Consuelos was sure the story was satire, as he added, “It was a joke, I’m sure, right?"
Though he quickly realized it wasn't, exclaiming: "No! They confirmed [to a news outlet] that they’d be respecting the request."
Ripa blinked in confusion, while her husband went on, "There’s another note explaining that the neighbors are very sensitive to noise.”
Fully in disbelief, Ripa asked, "Are people getting wild at Airbnbs?”
“Yes!” Consuelos insisted, seeming like his wife's question about vacation bedroom behavior was a no-brainer.
Live's executive producer Michael Gelman chimed in without hesitation: "Of course!"
A stunned Ripa looked around the studio, still not convinced.
"Really?" she asked, genuinely baffled as Consuelos finally moved on to the next talking point.
Mark Consuelos Asked Kelly Ripa to Get Intimate All Weekend
This isn't the first time Ripa and Consuelos discussed the topic of intimacy on their award-winning talk show.
Back in September, the married co-hosts made headlines during a discussion about the shockingly low-average rate of how often adults are getting intimate in the bedroom.
Consuelos stunned his wife by suggesting he and Ripa spend the weekend making love after his wife brought up a talking point about how "Americans are having less s-- than ever."
"Well, we're gonna break that average this weekend. Me and you, kiddo," he quipped, causing Ripa to become flushed with embarrassment.
"Who is this we you speak of?" Ripa teased. The husband and wife of nearly 30 years both giggled uncontrollably as Consuelos comedically asked: "You got a mouse in your pocket?"