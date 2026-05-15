Kelly Ripa Dropped Her Towel After Showering Before Seeing a Drone 'Staring at Her Through the Window': 'That Was Crazy'
May 15 2026, Published 8:19 a.m. ET
Kelly Ripa is sharing a wild little moment that turned a regular hotel stay into something she definitely didn’t forget.
On the Thursday, May 14, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, she and Mark Consuelos looked back on a time in Los Angeles when something unusual outside their room caught her completely off guard.
“When we were in Los Angeles, do you remember the drone outside of our window? That was crazy. Because I had just gotten out of the shower, and we're on the ninth floor, so I'm not worried about people seeing me,” Ripa told her husband.
She went on to explain how quickly things shifted in that moment after stepping out of the bathroom.
“So I get out of the shower. I drop my towel, and I wrap it around my hair. I'm looking upside down, and I see a drone staring at me through the window. It was from a really bad angle. It was like over the middle of the street,” she added.
Consuelos pushed back on her version of events, offering his own take on what the drone was actually doing at the time.
“It was, like, over the middle of the street. It was. It was our height, though, from our it wasn't like outside of our window. It's like, in the middle of the street, could have been filming or looking at whatever. We were hurt by now,” he said, which got a laugh from the studio audience as Ripa reacted with a slight frown.
She quickly added a light remark of her own, saying, “It wasn't me anyway.”
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Recently, the couple also found themselves talking showers again, this time diving into a growing wellness trend called “dark showering,” which is said to help people unwind and sleep better by reducing light exposure.
“It's a lifestyle trend that promises better sleep,” Consuelos shared on the show's April 16 episode.
Ripa, however, admitted she’s been doing something similar for years without even calling it a trend.
“I try to shower in complete darkness at all times,” Ripa admitted, much to her husband's surprise, as he questioned. "Really?"
She doubled down on her reasoning, adding a more humorous take on why she prefers it that way.
“Yes, there's nothing more frightening than seeing me soaking wet. 'Cause we have, like, a glass door shower, and you can see yourself in the mirror, which is, you know, terrifying. Terrifying."
Consuelos wasn’t entirely clear whether he was reacting to her comment or thinking about his own experience, but he joked, "I quite like it."
"Of course you do," Ripa teased.
As he continued reading from a note, Consuelos explained how winding down before bed with a nighttime rinse can actually support better rest, adding, "It's good for you."
The conversation then drifted into their everyday habits, including how often they each end up showering.
"Um, at least once. Um, sometimes probably twice, on average, yeah, twice, 'cause after workouts," he said.
Ripa shared her own routine, adding, “Yeah, sometimes, sometimes it can be up to three times a day. It depends. I always shower in the morning. I shower after a workout, and sometimes I'll shower if I'm outside at night, if I've been in the pollen, then I'll shower again at night.”
Consuelos added that his frequency changes with the season and lifestyle demands.
"During the summer, if you're in the pool a lot, I always take a shower after I get out of the pool, because the chlorine aren't that great for you or the salt water. It's always going to shower off. So sometimes three times. Wow, clean," he playfully bragged.
"Look at you," Ripa comedically concluded.